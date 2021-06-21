Hintergrundinformation zu INFICON

INFICON ist ein führender Anbieter von innovativen Vakuuminstrumenten, hochpräziser Sensortechnologie und Prozesskontrollsoftware, welche die Produktivität und Qualität in hochentwickelten industriellen Vakuumprozessen steigern. Unsere Analyse-, Mess- und Kontrollprodukte sind ein wesentlicher Erfolgsfaktor in der Gaslecksuche der Klima- und Kühlgeräte-Herstellung und der Automobilindustrie, sowie für Produktionsanlagenhersteller und Endverbraucher bei der komplexen Fabrikation von Halbleitern und Dünnfilmbeschichtungen für optische Instrumente, Flachbildschirme, Solarzellen und industrielle Vakuumbeschichtungen. Weitere Anwender der Vakuumtechnologie sind: Life Sciences, Forschung, Raum- und Luftfahrt, Verpackungen, Wärmebehandlung, Laserschneiden und viele weitere Prozessindustrien. Unsere Expertise in der Vakuumtechnologie kommt zudem in der Entwicklung von einzigartigen Geräten zur Analyse giftiger Gase in der Notfallhilfe, der Sicherheitsüberwachung und Industriehygiene zum Einsatz. Das Unternehmen hat seinen Sitz in der Schweiz, verfügt über modernste Produktionsstätten in Europa, den USA und China sowie Niederlassungen in China, Dänemark, Deutschland, Finnland, Frankreich, Grossbritannien, Indien, Italien, Japan, Korea, Liechtenstein, Schweden, der Schweiz, Singapur, Taiwan und den USA. Die Namenaktien von INFICON (IFCN) werden an der SIX Swiss Exchange gehandelt. Weitere Informationen zu INFICON und unseren Produkten finden Sie auf unserer Website www.inficon.com.

