INFICON Holding AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: IFCN) ein führender Hersteller von Vakuum-Instrumenten und Prozesskontrolltechnologie lädt Analysten, Journalisten und Investoren am 24. November 2021, von 10:00 Uhr bis ca. 15:00 Uhr bei der INFICON AG, Balzers/Liechtenstein, zu einem Technology Day ein.
Vakuum-Technologie ist für eine grosse Zahl von Abnehmerindustrien prozess- und erfolgskritisch. INFICON bietet im Rahmen eines Technology Day Einblick in die technologischen Grundlagen, die Produktapplikationen und stellt neue Technologie-Entwicklungen vor.
Chief Executive Officer Lukas Winkler sowie das erweiterte Führungsteam und Produkt- und Innovationsverantwortliche von INFICON stellen am Technology Day die jüngsten Produktinnovationen vor und vermitteln Hintergrundinformationen zu den Entwicklungstendenzen in ausgewählten Zielmärkten und zur Strategie.
Hintergrundinformation zu INFICON
