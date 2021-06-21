The "Portugal General Insurance Key Trends and Opportunities to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

'Portugal General Insurance Key Trends and Opportunities to 2024' report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into Portuguese general insurance segment.

This report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Portuguese general insurance segment.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, loss ratio and general insurance penetration during the review period (2015-2019) and forecast period (2019-2024).

The report gives a comprehensive overview of the Portuguese economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together the publisher's research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Key Highlights

Key insights and dynamics of the Portuguese general insurance industry.

Comparison of the Portuguese general insurance segments, along with premium trends and key profitability ratios.

A comprehensive overview of the Portuguese economy, government initiatives, investment opportunities and enterprise structure.

Portuguese insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.

Portuguese general insurance industry's market structure giving details of retail and commercial lines of business.

Details of the competitive landscape, M&A and competitors' profiles.

Scope

It provides historical values for the Portuguese general insurance segment for the report's 2015-2019 review period, and projected figures for the 2019-2024 forecast period.

It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Portuguese general insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2024.

It profiles the top general insurance companies in Portugal, and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Economy Overview

Key Macroeconomic Indicators

Country Risk Index

Chapter 3 COVID-19 Impact Assessment

Chapter 4 Summary Trend and KPIs

Chapter 5 Regulatory Risk

Evolution

Key Facts

Licensing Requirements

Chapter 6 Key Trends by Line of Business- Retail and Commercial

Lines of Business

By Consumer Segment

Commercial Line of Business

Retail Line of Business

Chapter 7 Key Lines of Business- KPIs, Market Share and Concentration

Property Insurance

Motor Insurance

Liability Insurance

Financial Lines Insurance

Marine, Aviation and Transit insurance

Personal Accident Insurance

Health Insurance

Other Insurance

Chapter 8 Distribution Overview

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Competitor Profiles

Chapter 11 Insurtech

Chapter 12 Appendix

