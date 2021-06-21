The "Portugal General Insurance Key Trends and Opportunities to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
'Portugal General Insurance Key Trends and Opportunities to 2024' report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into Portuguese general insurance segment.
This report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Portuguese general insurance segment.
It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, loss ratio and general insurance penetration during the review period (2015-2019) and forecast period (2019-2024).
The report gives a comprehensive overview of the Portuguese economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.
The report brings together the publisher's research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.
Key Highlights
- Key insights and dynamics of the Portuguese general insurance industry.
- Comparison of the Portuguese general insurance segments, along with premium trends and key profitability ratios.
- A comprehensive overview of the Portuguese economy, government initiatives, investment opportunities and enterprise structure.
- Portuguese insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.
- Portuguese general insurance industry's market structure giving details of retail and commercial lines of business.
- Details of the competitive landscape, M&A and competitors' profiles.
Scope
- It provides historical values for the Portuguese general insurance segment for the report's 2015-2019 review period, and projected figures for the 2019-2024 forecast period.
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Portuguese general insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2024.
- It profiles the top general insurance companies in Portugal, and outlines the key regulations affecting them.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Economy Overview
- Key Macroeconomic Indicators
- Country Risk Index
Chapter 3 COVID-19 Impact Assessment
Chapter 4 Summary Trend and KPIs
Chapter 5 Regulatory Risk
- Evolution
- Key Facts
- Licensing Requirements
Chapter 6 Key Trends by Line of Business- Retail and Commercial
- Lines of Business
- By Consumer Segment
- Commercial Line of Business
- Retail Line of Business
Chapter 7 Key Lines of Business- KPIs, Market Share and Concentration
- Property Insurance
- Motor Insurance
- Liability Insurance
- Financial Lines Insurance
- Marine, Aviation and Transit insurance
- Personal Accident Insurance
- Health Insurance
- Other Insurance
Chapter 8 Distribution Overview
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 10 Competitor Profiles
Chapter 11 Insurtech
Chapter 12 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Fidelidade Companhia de Seguros SA
- Seguradoras Unidas
- Companhia de Seguros Allianz Portugal SA
- Ocidental Companhia Portuguesa de Seguros SA
- Ageas Seguros
- Zurich Insurance PLC
- Liberty Seguros SA
- Lusitania, Companhia de Seguros SA
- Generali Companhia de Seguros SA
- Credito Agricola Seguros Companhia de Seguros de Ramos Reais SA
- Aegon Nao Vida
- Via Directa Companhia de Seguros SA
- Mapfre Seguros Gerais SA
- CARAVELA Companhia de Seguros, SA
- Victoria-Seguros SA
- Mutua Dos Pescadores, Mutua de Seguros, C.R.L.
- AIG Europe Limited
- Chubb European
- MetLife Europe dac
- Axa France IARD
- Europ Assistance Companhia Portuguesa de Seguros SA
- AWP P&C
- GNB Companhia de Seguros SA
- Medis Companhia Portuguesa de Seguros de Saude SA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8v43d
