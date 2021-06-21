The "Switzerland Forecourt (Fuel, Car Wash, Convenience and Foodservice) Market to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Switzerland Forecourt (Fuel, Car Wash, Convenience and Foodservice) Market to 2024 provides an executive-level overview of the Swiss Forecourt market, with category wise fuel, car wash, convenience and foodservice values along with fuel and car wash volumes up to 2019 actual year and forecasted up to 2024.

It delivers quantitative and qualitative insight into the forecourt market, based on in depth interviews with major fuel operators across Europe and proprietary data from the publisher's service station retail databases.

Breakdown of the Major fuel retailers shop, car wash, foodservice sites. Company Fuel Volumes, Values and Market Shares; Convenience sales and Foodservice sales; Car Wash sales. Major competitor analysis by country.

In 2019, the market leader in terms of fuel volumes was COOP followed by Migrol and Shell.

Scope

Since 2018, the total number of service stations in Switzerland declined by 0.15% and reached 3,362 sites in 2019. In 2019, Avia had the highest number of service stations in Switzerland with 594 stations.

The total number of service station wash occasions in Switzerland reached a total of 15.4 million in 2019. There were 664 sites with a car wash in 2019

Reasons to Buy

Identify who are the top players in Switzerland and how many fuel, foodservice, shops car wash outlets they have.

Plan effective market strategies by uncovering market share and average throughput per site of the top players in the market across Fuel, Car Wash, Convenience and Foodservice categories.

Understand how the service station network evolving and which players are opening new outlets as well as increasing forecourt shops and car washes.

Identify what strategies the key players have across their fuel and non- fuel offerings in terms of products sold, branding, promotions, partnerships and suppliers used

Key Topics Covered:

Switzerland Forecourt Market Overview

Market Size Service Station

Market Forecast Service Station

Market Size Car Wash

Market Forecast Car Wash

Fuel Retailer Profiles

Companies Mentioned

COOP

Migrol

Shell

Agrola

BP

Esso

Avia

Eni

Ruedi Russel

Tamoil

Jubin

Combustia

City

Total (POCO)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1u7hzk

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210621005679/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900