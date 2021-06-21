Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Rritual-News! Die größte Supermarktkette der USA und das Turbo-Startup - Strong Buy!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855689 ISIN: SE0000115446 Ticker-Symbol: VOL1 
Tradegate
21.06.21
19:20 Uhr
21,785 Euro
+0,235
+1,09 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
VOLVO AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOLVO AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,78021,83519:55
21,77021,82519:55
GlobeNewswire
21.06.2021 | 19:05
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark and VINX 30 Indexes due to special dividend in Volvo AB

The following information is based on the press release from Volvo AB (VOLV B,
SE0000115446) published on June 1, 2021 and may be subject to change. 

VOLV B will distribute a special dividend in the amount of SEK 9.50 per share,
effective June 30, 2021. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to
section 2.1.2 in " CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics,Baltics,&
SmartBeta Equities " on the effective date. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers
- NonUS Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1002663
VOLVO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.