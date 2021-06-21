Huhtamäki Oyj: Huhtamaki introduces 100% plastic free egg carton, Smilepack, in the U.S. and Brazil

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 21.6.2021 AT 21:00

Huhtamaki introduces 100% plastic free egg carton, Smilepack, in the U.S. and Brazil

Huhtamaki, a key global provider of sustainable packaging solutions, introduces Smilepack, a 100% plastic free molded fiber egg carton, in the United States and Brazil.

Smilepack cartons are Huhtamaki's first product designed especially for the U.S. egg industry, providing a sustainable and functional alternative to traditional polystyrene foam or plastic packaging for eggs. In the United States, the egg packaging market is expected to reach $405 MN at a CAGR of 4.38% by 2025*.

The Smilepack egg cartons are made with fiber recovered from recycled paper, which can be reused up to seven times. The cartons can be recycled in regular paper stream and they are home and industrially compostable. Smilepack is already in use in the U.S. by a prominent producer and distributor of free-range eggs, whose products are sold in retail stores across the country. It is estimated that by switching to fiber packaging, this company will eliminate around 4.6 million plastic egg cartons, or around 200 metric tons of plastic annually.

The design of the egg cartons has been crafted to fit perfectly in commonly used outer crates and is tailored for existing retail shelves in the U.S. market. Additionally, Smilepack cartons provide up to 10% more space on the label to showcase the benefits of the eggs.

"We are proud to be able to offer this sustainable and functional solution to customers across the U.S. and Brazil," said Gala Mansurova, Head of Eggs, Produce and Fruits Category, Fiber Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania at Huhtamaki. "We are committed to design for circularity to ensure that our products are recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030 and as part of that we are focused on developing innovative sustainable packaging solutions for our customers where innovation and sustainability go hand in hand. In the case of Smilepack cartons, we provide a sustainable alternative to plastic packaging and have also optimized the design for easy handling and increased on-shelf visibility for our customers."

Smilepack is designed to optimize logistics of packing, stacking, loading and retrieving of eggs and is now available in a variety of colors. For more information, please visit www.huhtamaki.com/en/foodservice/smilepack-egg-cartons.

*Source: Global Egg Packaging Market - Outlook and Forecast by Arizton

About Huhtamaki

Huhtamaki is a key global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world, enabling wellbeing and convenience. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, ensuring hygiene and safety, and help prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030.

We are a participant in the UN Global Compact and as of 2020, we received an MSCI ESG Rating of A, on a scale of AAA - CCC. To play our part in managing climate change, we have committed to set science-based targets through the Science Based Targets initiative. Huhtamaki has been awarded the Silver medal by EcoVadis for performance in sustainability.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 36 countries and 81 sites around the world. Our values Care Dare Deliver guide our decisions and help our team of 18,100 employees make a difference where it matters. Our 2020 net sales totaled EUR 3.3 billion. Huhtamaki Group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and our parent company, Huhtamäki Oyj, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about how we are protecting food, people and the planet on www.huhtamaki.com.

