Microdose Psychedelic Insights is proud to announce the upcoming Psychedelic Capital: June 2021 conference to be taking place on June 30, 2021.

The virtual event will seek to provide attendees with some of the top companies, latest IPOs, newest opportunities, and deepest industry insights within the sector.

Part of an investor conference series diving deep into psychedelic medicine investment, Psychedelic Capital conferences seek to introduce investors and attendees with a curated group of CEOs, capital advisors, and investment luminaries from around the world.

The conference will subsequently play host to a number of corporate presentations, including:

• Gwella Mushrooms, a Toronto-based company dedicated to the research, production and distribution of medicinal mushroom-based products.

• ST Biosciences, a global phytopharmaceutical company involved in the research, development, cultivation, processing and commercialization of pharmaceutical and medicinal cannabis products.

• Return Health is seeking to use psychedelics to treat symptoms of dementia and develop psychedelic-based disease modifying therapies / drugs to fundamentally alter disease progression.

• Negev Capital, a Psychedelic Medical Intervention Investment Fund will host an exciting roundtable symposium that will explore the intersection between the science of psychedelic mood enhancing actions, and the strategic drug development decisions that are being made in advance of the science.

The roundtable features: Edward Sellers, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FACP, Scientific advisory chair at Diamond Therapeutics & Professor Emeritus, Pharmacology and Toxicology, Medicine and Psychiatry at the University of Toronto; Carol Routledge, Chief Scientific and Medical Officer at Small Pharma; Dr. Gideon Shapiro Ph.D, Vice President of Discovery at Bright Minds; and is moderated by Negev Capital partners Stuart Seidman and Ken Belotsky.

The conference will seek to enable attendees to build relationships, network with professionals from across the psychedelics industry, and gain access to exciting and ground-breaking pre-IPO investment opportunities within the wider sector.

Additional information about the Psychedelic Capital: June 2021 conference, as well as details for registration, can be found here: https://microdose.buzz/pressrelease

Kristina Spionjak

kristina@microdose.buzz

About Microdose Psychedelic Insights

Microdose Psychedelic Insights aims to unlock the potential of psychedelics through Industry events, market intelligence, original, evidence-based content, strategy and community. We enable and empower society at large to make better, more mindful decisions about psychedelics and its intersection with healthcare, medicine and personal growth. We work with the industry's most influential stakeholders, some of the world's best-known brands and an unrivalled network of scientists, researchers, analysts, innovators, investors and advisors.

About PsyCap

This online event programming is dedicated to providing investment grade information for the nascent psychedelic sector and presents a curated group of CEOs, financial experts, thought leaders and investment luminaries from around the globe. Presentations are 30 minutes in length, with 10 minutes always allocated to a one-on-one Q&A session with the audience. Psychedelic Capital features the top companies, latest IPOs, newest opportunities and deepest insights into the emerging psychedelic space.

