FeaturedDentist.com: Dr. Valerie Okehie Honored by Washingtonian Magazine as One of the Region's Top Dentists

GREENBELT, MD / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Elite Root Canal Specialties announced today that Dr. Valerie Okehie has been awarded 'Top Dentist' honors for the second time in her career from regional publication Washingtonian Magazine . Dr. Okehie previously won the prestigious industry honor in 2019 and has been selected again in 2021 from thousands of dentists throughout the Washington, D.C. region. Dr. Okehie is a Board-Certified Endodontist, a distinction that is awarded to less than twenty percent of current endodontic specialists in the U.S.

Elite Root Canal Specialties is focused exclusively on endodontic care and preserving the natural tooth in a gentle, warm, painless, and comfortable environment. Dr. Okehie provides the highest level of endodontic care, using industry-leading technology, materials, and techniques. Her dental office features plush warm blankets, neck pillows, and relaxing music as the team works to reduce the stigma associated with root canal treatment and other related endodontic procedures, one patient at a time.

Each year, Washingtonian Magazine asks professionals throughout the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia to select the best of the best from their industry. The annual honor is shared by the top professionals in their field, with peer recommendations evaluated on years of experience, continuing education and dental academies, manner with patients, use of new techniques and technologies, previous awards, and physical results.

"I am honored to be selected by my peers as one of the leading dental professionals in the Washington, D.C. area," said Dr. Valerie Okehie . "At Elite Root Canal Specialties our patients come first. We're working hard to reduce the anxiety that surrounds dental procedures, and we are dedicated to using the most innovative technologies and techniques to provide the highest level of dental care to all of our patients."

Dr. Valerie Okehie earned an undergraduate degree at the University of Maryland College Park in Physiology and Neurobiology. She completed dental school at the University of Maryland Baltimore, obtaining a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree in 2009. She also completed a one-year General Practice residency at Montefiore Medical Center in New York City before returning to Maryland to practice general dentistry. In 2015, Dr. Okehie completed a three-year endodontic specialty residency program and successfully defended her thesis, obtaining a certificate in endodontics and a Master of Science from the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston.

In addition to 'Best Dentist' honors from Washingtonian Magazine, Dr. Okehie has received numerous awards for her endodontics research and presentations. She has been published in the Journal of Endodontics and was recognized at the American Association of Endodontics Annual conference for her oral presentation on FoxP3 DNA methylation in periapical lesions. She has also been recognized for research on Revascularization of immature teeth. Dr. Okehie is a member of the American Association of Endodontists, American Dental Association, Maryland State Dental Association, and National Dental Association.

Contact:

Elite Root Canal Specialties

7525 Greenway Center Dr t6

Greenbelt, MD 20770

Phone: (240) 219-9010

www.eliterootcanal.com

Dental Press Release by FeaturedDentist.com

SOURCE: FeaturedDentist.com

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/652206/Dr-Valerie-Okehie-Honored-by-Washingtonian-Magazine-as-One-of-the-Regions-Top-Dentists