Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Rritual-News! Die größte Supermarktkette der USA und das Turbo-Startup - Strong Buy!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A111AY ISIN: NO0010708068 Ticker-Symbol: 213 
Tradegate
21.06.21
21:12 Uhr
3,648 Euro
+0,088
+2,47 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VOW ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOW ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6463,70221:22
3,6483,70221:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.06.2021 | 20:53
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vow ASA: Vow releases Sustainability Report, showing important progress in key areas

Vow ASA ("Vow"), provider of technology and solutions helping industries decarbonise and prevent pollution, has today released its Sustainability Report for 2020 showing important progress in key areas.

The report (attached) is prepared in accordance with GRI, the respected Global Reporting Initiative. It highlights and provides insight into the group's performance and priorities in environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors (see page 9 for an overview).

"We hope the report demonstrates our sincere commitment to sustainability across all ESG factors. We are accelerating the integration of the UN Sustainability Goals and the UN Global Compact and its ten principles into Vow's strategy, culture, and day-to-day operations. We have come far, but we have also identified several areas where we can and must continue to improve," said Henrik Badin, CEO of Vow ASA.

See enclosed Sustainability Report (link at end of document).


For more information, please contact

Henrik Badin, CEO, Vow ASA
Tel: + 47 90 78 98 25
Email: henrik.badin@vowasa.com

Erik Magelssen, CFO, Vow ASA
Tel: +47 928 88 728
Email: erik.magelssen@vowasa.com


About Vow

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company's world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

With advanced technologies and solutions, Vow turns waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonise industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy, and high-value pyro carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company's capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • Vow Sustainability Report 2020 web (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/14131543-34b5-4603-b2cb-3ca8daf2fca8)

VOW-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.