Ecom Freedom Is Changing The Lives Of Millions Of People With Online Business & Ecommerce

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Ecommerce. One word that represents a multi-trillion dollar industry and has been responsible for one of the most significant business shifts of our generation. Almost anything and everything can be bought online now on websites like Amazon, Ebay, Walmart, Wish, and many more.

Every day, it seems that more and more retail stores are closing their doors and being replaced by brand new incredibly successful eCommerce brands selling on both Amazon and Shopify.

Many people don't know that over 55% of all products sold on Amazon are sold by 3rd party sellers, meaning regular everyday people who decided to take control of their financial destiny and start their own businesses selling products online.

Most of these new successful sellers are learning through online courses and programs offered by coaches, often found on YouTube. A simple search on YouTube for the term 'shopify' shows that a single video showing how to start an online business with Shopify was viewed over 6 million times.

Dan Vas is one of those successful eCommerce entrepreneurs giving back and sharing his best advice and tips for success on his YouTube channel. Through his company Ecom Freedom , he has helped over 15,000+ people start successful eCommerce businesses with unlimited expert mentorship.

Dan knew early on in his life that he needed a way to escape the nine to five grind and stop working for someone else's dreams as he puts it. This led him to the world of ecommerce. Now, he is able to travel and do work to help and inspire people at the same time. He began in ecommerce on a whim, but realized just how powerful it could be very quickly.

"I found out about eCommerce by chance as I was looking for an online business opportunity at age 21, and I got into eCommerce early being one of the first people, and quickly went from zero to making millions in the eCommerce space selling products and also building the largest eCommerce course company by age 22, in a span of 18 months.

I started with zero, with nothing, no experience, no connections, all I wanted to do was figure out a way to make money online so I could live a location independent lifestyle, achieve freedom and have financial abundance," Dan explains.

Dan says that he has seen thousands of people succeed with eCommerce, of all ages and all backgrounds, from many countries around the world. He personally recalls having coached a 61 year old cancer survivor to success with her Amazon FBA business, a 22 year old business school college student in Arizona, and many many more.

"Ecommerce is by far the greatest business you can get into nowadays in my opinion. It has transformed my life and I've seen it transform the lives of countless others. And the best part, is that it's only the beginning. There has never been a better time to get in and start, as long as you follow the right steps and get the right coaching and mentorship."

At Ecom Freedom , Dan along with his team of verified 7 figure successful sellers and brand owners mentor students every day in both their Amazon FBA and Shopify programs. To find out more about their free trial for their course as well as their special offers they have to help new students join and get started, check them out here .

