Debra Johnston - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties: Atlanta Luxury Realtor, Debra Johnston, Announces a Rare Mid-Century Modern Buckhead Residence

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Debra Johnston of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties presents an incredibly rare mid-century modern residence situated on a private one-acre lot in Buckhead for $2,100,000. Granite stone walls and mature evergreens surround the property. Inside the granite walls are beautiful zen gardens, courtyards, pool and patio, creating a layer of privacy around the residence. As beautiful as it is rare, this private oasis will make you never want to leave.

More information on 4363 Paran Place NW in Atlanta, Georgia can be found at: https://debraajohnston.com/homes-for-sale-details/4363-PARAN-PLACE-NW-ATLANTA-GA-30327/6882853/49/

Situated on a cul de sac, as you approach gated drive there is original granite stone walls that envelope the residence designed by architect Morton M Gruber in 1966. The mid-century modern architecture of the residence combined with the private setting and Zen gardens is unmatched.

The architecture that surrounds the property is truly unique and has long since played a role in entertaining for owners throughout the years. Thoughtfully restored and recreated in a way that honors the integrity of the mid-century modern architecture, while still giving the home a fresh, updated feel. The combination of the original design and upgraded design centric details, that overlooks a massive pool and water feature, makes for a one-of-a-kind experience. The thoughtful selection of materials used throughout the interior of the home complement the outdoor surroundings, giving the residence a surreal and calming vibe.

The floating staircase in the foyer greets guests with a two-story curved glass curtain wall and sunken living room that overlooks the pool and grounds. The two-story sunken living room is cantilevered in design and the shape is mimicked in the owner's suite, kitchen and downstairs. The floating staircase leads to a more private lounge with fireplace, guest suite, spa room and overlooks the living room, with views of the property visible through the curved glass wall. Thoughtful design and architectural elements abound throughout with Indonesian carved doors and walnut floors. The bedrooms, kitchen, and living spaces flow openly from one to the next, with curved walls and natural textures remaining present throughout the spaces.

Stone steps lead down to the massive heated pool with new pebble tec finish and new audio for music and lighting. Lush gardens and granite walls surround the pool and patio, provide an ideal space for outdoor relaxation, as well as outdoor entertaining.

The private owner's suite on main is surrounded by garden views through the curved glass window wall. Doors open from owner's suite into the Zen gardens with Japanese Maples and stone walkways. The sitting room connects the bedroom and bathroom of the suite, with walls of glass and walnut floors throughout the space. The updated and well-designed bathroom overlooks the pool, complete with soaking tub and stone shower.

The custom Poggenpohl kitchen has quartz countertops and Miele appliances and is flooded with natural light. The kitchen opens to the breakfast room, which is surrounded by a curved wall of windows that captures the curved granite stone wall and private zen garden with a walkway that wraps around the residence to the dining patio and pool area.

As architecturally stunning as it is calming and private, this property is available for an owner who desires rare mid-century modern architecture.

About Debra Johnston

Debra Johnston is one of Atlanta's top luxury agents with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Georgia Properties and is a current Chairman Circle Diamond Member for the past 4 consecutive years. She is also the #1 individual agent in the Buckhead Office of Berkshire Hathaway for the past seven consecutive years. She continues to surpass client expectations as demonstrated in her sales volume performance for over 17 years in Atlanta's luxury market serving her extensive clientele network.

Debra uniquely differentiates herself as a leader utilizing her proprietary cutting-edge marketing strategy to get her listings mass exposure through this distinctive and unique complementary blend of press-marketing, search engine optimization, and technology coupled with superb video production and photography. The result is maximum exposure for her client's homes by featuring them on high-authority channels like Yahoo Finance, Reuters, Bloomberg, FOX, ABC, NBC, and more. Debra is also an exclusive partner with The Pinnacle List and the exclusive Atlanta agent for Haute Residence magazine. These partnerships result in her clients' properties being regularly showcased in both selective print and online features. She is known as a Luxury Agent social media influencer by utilizing her YouTube channel with viral luxury real estate videos that engage with millions, her genuine enthusiasm for luxury real estate, and for her professionalism and confidentiality providing top customer service. With over seventeen years of experience in the luxury market, Debra is a leader in Atlanta's luxury real estate field and consistently delivers uncompromising professionalism and ultimately a positive experience for her clients. Debra continues to surpass the luxury real estate competition in Atlanta while delivering exceptional service each and every time.

To find out more about the opportunity to own one of Atlanta's premier luxury properties, please view Debra Johnston's website at https://debraajohnston.com or her

YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/Debrajvideos

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties is one of the largest and most successful real estate organizations in the country with over 1550 associates in 23 local offices. Led by president and CEO, Dan Forsman, the organization offers a full suite of real estate services including residential real estate, luxury real estate, new homes services, condo/ high-rise services, commercial real estate, corporate relocation, property management, mortgage lending, title and settlement services, home warranties and insurance. Berkshire Hathaway has been recognized as one of the most respected and admired companies in the world. Their strategy is to redefine the real estate experience with a new level of quality and innovation.

