QIAprep& CRISPR Kit and Q-Primer Solutions expand QIAGEN portfolio for CRISPR applications

Products are highly sensitive tools for characterizing the impact of CRISPR editing experiments

Solutions combine liquid-based sample preparation with PCR detection and Sanger sequencing

QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced the launch of QIAprep& CRISPR Kit and CRISPR Q-Primer Solutions that allow researchers to analyze edited genetic material with unparalleled speed and efficiency to determine how their interventions have changed the function of the DNA sequence in question.

The product launch marks QIAGEN's dedicated solutions specific to the fast-growing field of CRISPR technology used for editing genomes and modifying gene function. Short for "clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats," CRISPR has a host of potential applications, from correcting genetic defects, treating and preventing the spread of diseases and accelerating drug discovery and biomedical research. The new products add to the range of QIAGEN products that could also be used for CRISPR research such as the QIAGEN EndoFree Plasmid Kits and Plasmid Plus Kits.

The QIAprep& CRISPR Kit and the new CRISPR Q-Primer Solutions provide scientists with a sensitive, all-in-one process for characterizing so-called knock-outs generated from guide RNA (gRNA) and knock-ins from small insertions during gene editing. Kit and solutions combine liquid-based sample preparation with downstream PCR detection as well as the Sanger method of DNA sequencing.

"These highly sensitive new tools will drastically reduce the time to result in experiments, with cell cultivation requirements cut down by seven days compared to existing methods, accelerating research in this cutting-edge field," said Thomas Schweins, Senior Vice President, Life Sciences at QIAGEN. "They give a further boost to CRISPR's potential for breakthroughs in biomedical research into cancer, neurological conditions, gene therapy, cell therapy, immunotherapy, regenerative medicine, and disease modeling and in the discovery of disease-signaling biomarkers and drug development."

The QIAprep& CRISPR Kit and CRISPR Q-Primer Solutions are optimized for analyses of cells edited with methods such as CRISPR with adherent and suspension cell cultures including experiments with the proteins Cas9 and Cas12a often used to cut DNA and can even be used with single-cell inputs. Positive PCR controls for human, mouse and rat are included to determine the effectiveness of gene-editing conditions. Primers for PCR and Sanger sequencing can be easily customized to suit any target.

Unveiled less than a decade ago, CRISPR has revolutionized genomics by making the editing of genomes in humans, plants and animals easy and cheap. CRISPR can locate a specific section of DNA inside a cell and then alter its function by editing its DNA sequence. It is widely used in scientific research, where one hope is it will transform drug development and even medicine as a whole.

Find more information on the QIAGEN CRISPR product offering: https://www.qiagen.com/yt/product-categories/discovery-and-translational-research/functional-and-cell-analysis/crispr/

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of March 31, 2021, QIAGEN employed approximately 5,700 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at http://www.qiagen.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. To the extent that any of the statements contained herein relating to QIAGEN's products, including those products used in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, timing for launch and development, marketing and/or regulatory approvals, financial and operational outlook, growth and expansion, collaborations markets, strategy or operating results, including without limitation its expected adjusted net sales and adjusted diluted earnings results, are forward-looking, such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, risks associated with management of growth and international operations (including the effects of currency fluctuations, regulatory processes and dependence on logistics), variability of operating results and allocations between customer classes, the commercial development of markets for our products to customers in academia, pharma, applied testing and molecular diagnostics; changing relationships with customers, suppliers and strategic partners; competition; rapid or unexpected changes in technologies; fluctuations in demand for QIAGEN's products (including fluctuations due to general economic conditions, the level and timing of customers' funding, budgets and other factors); our ability to obtain regulatory approval of our products; difficulties in successfully adapting QIAGEN's products to integrated solutions and producing such products; the ability of QIAGEN to identify and develop new products and to differentiate and protect our products from competitors' products; market acceptance of QIAGEN's new products and the integration of acquired technologies and businesses; actions of governments, global or regional economic developments, weather or transportation delays, natural disasters, political or public health crises, including the breadth and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the demand for our products and other aspects of our business, or other force majeure events; as well as the possibility that expected benefits related to recent or pending acquisitions may not materialize as expected; and the other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in Item 3 of our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F. For further information, please refer to the discussions in reports that QIAGEN has filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Source: QIAGEN N.V.

Category: Corporate

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210621005558/en/

Contacts:

QIAGEN

Investor Relations

John Gilardi +49 2103 29 11711

Phoebe Loh +49 2103 29 11457

e-mail: ir@QIAGEN.com

Public Relations

Thomas Theuringer +49 2103 29 11826

Robert Reitze +49 2103 29 11676

e-mail: pr@QIAGEN.com