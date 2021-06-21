Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2021) - Keon Capital Inc. (TSXV: KEON.H) (the "Company") announces that Endeavor Trust Corporation has replaced Computershare Trust Company of Canada as the registrar and transfer agent of the Company. Shareholders need not take action in respect of the change in transfer agent.

All inquiries and correspondence relating to the shareholders records, transfer of shares, lost certificates and or change of address should now be directed to Endeavor Trust Corporation as follows:

Endeavor Trust Corporation

702 - 777 Hornby Street

Vancouver, British Columbia, V6Z 1S4

P. 604-559-8880

www.endeavortrust.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"William Murray"

President, CEO and Director

Tel: (604) 288 2553

Email: wmurray@prosperosilver.com

