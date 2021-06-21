Schulte Roth Zabel (SRZ) announces the addition of Gregory Ruback as a partner in the Finance Derivatives Group, resident in the firm's New York office. He joins SRZ from DLA Piper, where he was a partner in the Finance Group.

"Greg is a market-leading lawyer with specialist expertise, and we are thrilled to welcome him to SRZ," said Craig Stein, co-head of the Finance Derivatives Group. "Greg's substantial expertise across a broad range of industries and asset classes will further enhance our strong capabilities and client offerings," said Boris Ziser, co-head of the Finance Derivatives Group and a member of the firm's Executive Committee.

Mr. Ruback has extensive experience across a variety of industries and jurisdictions representing private equity firms, hedge funds, public and private companies, banks, BDCs, alternative lenders and other financial institutions in domestic and international bilateral, club and syndicated financings. Additionally, he has substantial experience with acquisition financings, financings of recapitalizations, bridge and takeout financings, multiple lien credit facilities, mezzanine facilities, unitranche financings, asset-based lending and other financings. Mr. Ruback also has significant experience with workout and restructuring matters.

"We are delighted to have Greg join SRZ. He is a highly skilled lawyer with an outstanding reputation for providing strategic counsel," said David Efron, SRZ co-managing partner and co-head of the Investment Management Group. "Greg is an excellent addition to our leading finance and derivatives group, which represents some of the prominent players in the market. His arrival will further strengthen our deep bench," commented Marc Elovitz, SRZ co-managing partner and chair of the Investment Management Regulatory Compliance Group.

"SRZ is known in the industry as a cutting-edge, commercial firm with a long tradition of providing best-in-class client service, and I am thrilled to be a part of this team," said Mr. Ruback, who received his J.D. from Fordham University School of Law and his B.S. from Babson College.

SRZ's finance and derivatives lawyers represent a wide range of market participants, including private investment funds, managers, issuers, purchasers and sellers of assets, underwriters, placement agents, borrowers and investors. They structure and negotiate a variety of complex structured finance and securitization transactions, advising on a diverse breadth of matters, including specialty finance transactions, collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and asset-backed securitizations, as well as regulatory capital offerings.

