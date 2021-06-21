Scenic Figure: Michelman & Robinson Designates Cross-Border Litigation and Arbitration Chair

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / In response to a significant uptick in international clients and new cases arising overseas, Michelman & Robinson has installed Mehmet Baysan as its first-ever Chair of Cross-Border Litigation and Arbitration.

Baysan is a partner in M&R's robust New York office and among a handful of U.S. trained Turkish-speaking litigators in the nation. He represents entities, individuals, and sovereigns in cross-border disputes and arbitrations, as well as in government investigations, internal investigations involving the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and export violations, and matters concerning U.S. economic sanctions. Likewise, Baysan is sought after by foreign companies across industries-construction, infrastructure, energy, and textiles, to name a few-looking to enter the U.S. market and expand their global reach.

In his new role at the helm of M&R's international litigation and arbitration practice, Baysan-recently named a 2021 Northeast Trailblazer by The American Lawyer-sees a spike in cross-border work on the horizon as the world emerges from COVID-19. With that in mind, he explains, "my Chair designation goes a long way in allowing me and my colleagues at M&R to provide the best legal services available on a global scale. The firm has embraced an organizational structure, unique in the legal marketplace, that enables us to be more creative, more responsive to our clients wherever in the world they may be located, and better able to seize upon opportunities and garner results not possible from firms bogged down by more overly hierarchical org charts."

Sanford Michelman, M&R's Chairman, adds, "Mehmet's new responsibilities speak to his extraordinary skillset, client base and understanding of the business and legal landscape outside the U.S., particularly in western Asia and Southeast Europe. As Chair of Cross-Border Litigation and Arbitration, he's positioned to not only manage his existing caseload, but also to expand the firm's reach in the countries he knows best, Turkey and the UK among them."

About Michelman & Robinson, LLP

M&R is a national law firm headquartered in Los Angeles, with additional offices in Orange County (California), San Francisco, Chicago and New York City. The firm represents clients in a host of areas, such as, complex and class action litigation and employment, transactional and corporate, regulatory, white-collar criminal, cybersecurity, privacy, real estate and bankruptcy matters. They do so for individuals and entities across industries, including Advertising & Digital Media, Banking & Financial Services, Cannabis, Hospitality, Insurance, Music &Entertainment, Retail & Apparel and Sports. For more information, please visit www.mrllp.com .

