The Real Estate Connector - John Paul Prebish, PA: Naples Luxury Real Estate Agent, John Paul Prebish, Lists a Rare Opportunity to Own in Lantana Located in the Heart of Old Naples

John Paul Prebish of William Raveis Real Estate offers a 3-bedroom single-floor condominium within a private community with multiple balconies and easy access to local beaches.

NAPLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Top Naples real estate agent , John Paul Prebish, announces a captivating property for $2,795,000. A celebration of both space and unity, this 3-bedroom condominium is tucked away within Lantana, a beautiful and pet-friendly private community that turns every day into a celebration. Located a mere breath away from 5th Avenue and a short stroll from the area's famous sugar sand beaches, this rare property puts you right in the middle of the city and local treasures. A combination of traditional and tropical design makes this residence, which has been fitted with stylish plantation shutters, the perfect home for anyone who enjoys time spent poolside.

For more information on 375 4th St S 502 Naples Florida, please visit https://jprebish.com/listings/375-4th-st-s-502

This stunning resort-style living space welcomes homeowners into a home that meets the truest standards of Florida living. Fitted with three bedrooms and three baths, this second-floor residence offers over 2,600 square feet of refreshing living space with plenty of room to spare. Inside, homeowners will find a study or an additional bedroom depending on how they choose to use it. With a 2-car garage and additional storage, there is no lack of room in this beautiful and modern condominium, making it ideal for professionals, couples, and families alike. Its open floor plan, which spans across the entire second level, offers plenty of space, including multiple balconies that are equally suited for relaxing and entertaining.

Updated LED lighting and colorful walls mix with new appliances to give this property a completely upgraded feel. In the kitchen, there is a wonderful display, including an endearing breakfast bar that is perfect for every meal. Sliders lead to an oversized lanai for a tantalizing dining al fresco experience that can instantly turn any dine-in event into a celebration of both life and nature. Its granite counters and wood floors bring a refined yet earthy appearance that speaks to a welcoming and relaxed lifestyle. Fitted with impact glass, it blends security with comfort in a lasting way. As much a living space as it is a beautiful Floridian getaway, this property presents gorgeous views inside and out.

Tucked away in the property is a master retreat that dazzles and delights with a luxurious private bathroom that is equipped with a long list of treasures. In this hidden master's spa, you will find a large and inviting tub that is perfect for long and luxurious soaks, yet delivers a nice and open shower as well. With dual vanities, there is more than enough room for getting ready in the morning with someone special by your side. A bidet brings a distinctly global touch with additional offerings as well, making it easier to welcome visitors from abroad. A generous and welcoming walk-in closet creates space for a stunning and versatile wardrobe or additional storage as needed.

The real charm of this location is its low-density community, which serves only 17 residences in total. In this exclusive area, you will find a long list of private luxury benefits including two large pools that have been heated to perfection paired with two additional spas for relaxing after a long day. The community's tropical landscape provides a beautiful view in the local courtyard, and the barbecue area is perfect for making a delicious dinner or hosting an event for friends and family. Its classy rock waterfall offers the perfect photo-op to preserve lasting memories. Tucked away at the heart of Naples, this home presents a charming private residence along with easy access to everything that this city has to offer. It is perfect for those who crave beauty and tranquility with all the benefits that Florida can bring just beyond the walls of this quiet oasis.

About The Real Estate Connector:

The Real Estate Connector, John Paul Prebish, is known for his real estate marketing expertise, his extensive market knowledge, negotiating abilities, and his excellent professionalism in providing exemplary customer service. Prebish is constantly on the forefront of implementing progressive tactics to get his listings exposure through his distinctive complementary blend of press-marketing, social media influence, search engine optimization, and technology. Specializing in luxury real estate, Prebish is dedicated to helping his valued clients achieve their goals while consistently delivering best results, exceeding client expectations, and offering an unmatched, highly personalized service.

John Paul Prebish is the exclusive News Partner Real Estate Agent for the Naples real estate market, which uniquely differentiates himself as a leader in utilizing his proprietary cutting-edge marketing strategy of using his media connections to get his clients' homes featured on high-authority channels like Yahoo Finance, Bloomberg, FOX, ABC, NBC, and more.

John Paul Prebish is The Real Estate Connector. His network connections result in his listings generating multi-billion targeted view exposure. With over 100,000 followers, Prebish's luxury listings receive 90+ Million Views via Acclaimed High-Authority Press Channels and 2+ Million Social Media Views with over 150,000 engagements per month via his Instagram Page, @therealestateconnector .

To find out more about the opportunity to own the most luxurious homes in Naples, visit: https://jprebish.com and follow Prebish's new Naples Only Real Estate showcase Instagram page @jprebishluxuryrealtor .

The Real Estate Connector

John Paul Prebish, PA

Contact - John Paul Prebish

Phone - (239) 449-0254

URL - https://jprebish.com/

Instagram - https://instagram.com/jprebishluxuryrealtor

Email - jp@jprebish.com

Address- 1400 3rd St S, Naples, FL 34102

SOURCE: The Real Estate Connector - John Paul Prebish, PA

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/652567/Naples-Luxury-Real-Estate-Agent-John-Paul-Prebish-Lists-a-Rare-Opportunity-to-Own-in-Lantana-Located-in-the-Heart-of-Old-Naples