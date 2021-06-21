Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2021) - Relay Medical Corp. (CSE: RELA) (OTCQB: RYMDF) (FSE: EIY2) ("Relay" or the "Company") and Fio Corporation ("Fio") - through their joint venture company Fionet Rapid Response Group ("FRR") - are pleased to provide an update on the Lester B. Pearson International Airport ("Toronto Pearson") COVID-19 Airport pilot testing program started earlier this year.

At the beginning of March 20211, The National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) funded the first of its kind biosecurity testing solution to screen airport staff and departing travelers for COVID-19 through the deployment of the Fionet platform. The Company is pleased to report that funding for the feasibility study has been extended to July 9, 2021 allowing COVID-19 testing to continue free of charge for employees and international travellers at Toronto Pearson in efforts to determine a permanent facility.

This pilot is for outbound passenger and staff scheduling of on-site antigen Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTs) and Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests. Fionet is the system provider for all scheduling, registration, processing of results, and communication to passengers and the Lab Information System which connects the Health Authorities. FRR has deployed the Fionet high-throughput system for efficient and quality-controlled processing that can be paired with any Health Canada and FDA approved tests.

Significant milestones include an average RDT turnaround time from swab-to-result of 30 minutes. New operations include increased testing capacity at the new Terminal 3 location, serving more than 30 airlines, and conducting over 36,000 tests to date across all platforms.

"COVID-19 variants are causing the global travel industry to continuously adapt which is increasing the necessity for frequent and rapid testing as international travel proceeds," said Yoav Raiter, CEO, Relay Medical Corp. "The flexibility of the Fionet platform has allowed us to optimize our services and respond quickly to changing requirements so that more Canadians can travel safely at Canada's largest airport."

As the country anticipates increased travel for the summer, and potential lessening of quarantine restrictions for fully vaccinated residents and citizens2 the demand for testing will continue. As best practice, a negative result will be required prior to departure and again upon destination country arrival. It is also important to note that other variants of concerns (VOCs) are increasing in Canadian cases, such as the Delta coronavirus mutation first identified in India and causing an outbreak across the United Kingdom3. Testing for travel and entry between countries will likely remain a key policy to suppress the spread of COVID-19 variants across geographies.

