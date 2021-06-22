Anzeige
Whittier Trust Welcomes New Vice President and Client Advisor to Whittier Trust Company of Nevada

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada is excited to welcome new hire, Vanessa Boehm, as a Vice President and Client Advisor of Whittier Trust's Company of Nevada.

Ms. Boehm has been a part of the estate planning, trust, and fiduciary services industry for over 15 years, having worked as a Senior Trust Officer, Vice President with Union Bank's Private Bank and Bank of America Private Wealth Management. Ms. Boehm graduated cum laude with honors from the University of Arizona and earned her J.D. from the University of San Diego School of Law.

"We are very pleased to welcome Vanessa as part of the team and we know she will be a valuable addition to Whittier Trust," said Victoria Kahn, Executive Vice President, Nevada Regional Manager. "Vanessa's legal and wealth management background is an excellent fit for our firm, and most importantly, for our clients."

Ms. Boehm's focus will be on providing comprehensive solutions for the firm in Investment Management, Trust, Philanthropic, and Family Office Services.

For more information or upcoming events, contact Brandi J. Fields at BFields@whittiertrust.com, or visit www.whittiertrust.com.

Contact:
Brandi J. Fields
Whittier Trust
Email: BFields@whittiertrust.com

Whittier Trust is the oldest and largest private multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast. Whittier's wealth management platform serves over 480 families and over 40 foundations throughout the U.S. and advises on over $17 billion in assets. The firm has helped individuals and families manage, grow and transfer wealth intergenerationally for six generations. The firm has offices in South Pasadena, San Francisco, Newport Beach, Reno, Seattle, and Portland. To learn more, visit http://www.whittiertrust.com.

SOURCE: Whittier Trust



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/652577/Whittier-Trust-Welcomes-New-Vice-President-and-Client-Advisor-to-Whittier-Trust-Company-of-Nevada

