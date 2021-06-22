DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Corporate Action
Dexus (ASX: DXS)
ASX release
22 June 2021
Simplification implementation and timetable
On 22 April 2021 Dexus Funds Management Limited as Responsible Entity of the Dexus Diversified Trust ("DDF"), Dexus Industrial Trust ("DIT"), Dexus Office Trust ("DOT") and Dexus Operations Trust ("DXO") (together known as "the Dexus Trusts"), held an Extraordinary General Meeting where Dexus Security holders approved changes to simplify the Dexus corporate structure (the "Simplification").
The Simplification involves "top-hatting" each of DDF, DIT and DOT with a newly established trust called Dexus Property Trust ("DPT") to form a dual stapled group comprising DXO and DPT. Details relating to the Simplification were outlined in the Explanatory Memorandum and Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting dated 23 March 2021.
Prior to proceeding with the Simplification, Dexus was seeking determinations in respect of stamp duty payable and a Class Ruling from the Australian Tax Office to confirm that CGT scrip-for-scrip rollover relief was available to Australian resident Security holders. Dexus now confirms that the stamp duty determinations have been received. A description of the tax implications for Security holders will be made available at www.dexus.com/Simplification
Consequently, the Board of Dexus Funds Management Limited has determined that the Simplification continues to be in the best interests of Security holders and will now be implemented.
Dexus intends to implement the Simplification in accordance with the following timetable:
Ineligible Foreign Security holders
In accordance with the terms of the Simplification, any Ineligible Foreign Security holders will not receive New Stapled Securities but will instead receive the proceeds from the sale of the New Stapled Securities which they would have otherwise received (net of brokerage costs, any fees and taxes and subject to rounding). Ineligible Foreign Security holders will receive payment as soon as practicable after settlement of the sale by the sale nominee.
Constitutions
As a result of the Board determining to proceed to implement the Simplification, amendments to the constitutions of each of DDF, DIT, DOT and DXO have now been lodged with ASIC and have become effective. Consolidated constitutions for each trust are available at www.dexus.com/corporategovernance.
Authorised by the Board of Dexus Funds Management Limited
About Dexus
Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $36.5 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia, and directly own $15.5 billion of office, industrial and healthcare properties. We manage a further $21.0 billion of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties for third party clients. The group's $11.5 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (trading code: DXS) and is supported by more than 29,000 investors from 24 countries. With 36 years of expertise in property investment, development and asset management, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management, providing service excellence to tenants and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com
Dexus Funds Management Ltd ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS)
