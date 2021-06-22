Food Safety Magazine Features Exclusive Remarks From Congressman Krishnamoorthi on Toxic Metals in Baby Food

TROY, MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / As Chairman of the House Oversight Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, J.D initiated an investigation into toxic metals in baby food to find alarming levels from a variety of companies. In response, the Congressman has introduced the Baby Food Safety Act, in which, the FDA responded to the Oversight investigation by introducing their "Closer to Zero" campaign. In today's online issue of Food Safety Magazine, Congressman Krishnamoorthi provided an exclusive op-ed on how the campaign does not go far enough nor fast enough. For full access to the op-ed, click here.

"Parents across the country would be shocked to learn that the federal government sets limits on the amount of heavy metals in bottled water, but not for the very first foods they feed their babies. I know I was," Krishnamoorthi said. "My daughter, who is now 4 years old, was eating these products only a short while ago. Knowing that she might have consumed these foods and been harmed makes my blood boil. The calls and letters I've received from worried parents around the country break my heart. Parents need to trust that our government is protecting our children. Companies manufacturing and selling baby food must not be allowed to cut corners."

"We are pleased that Congressman Krishnamoorthi trusted our publication to deliver his important message about the government's role in protecting children," said Stacy Atchison, publisher of Food Safety Magazine. "As the leading voice focused on food safety issues, we hope the congressman's expectation that the Biden Administration will be a willing partner in safeguarding our children from harmful consumer products. We agree wholeheartedly that we must ensure that families can trust the safety of the food they feed their children. There is no higher priority-and no time to waste."

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, J.D., serves on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, the Committee on Oversight and Reform and as Chairman of its Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, Vice-Chair of the LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus, Co-Chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus Immigration Task Force, and as an Assistant Whip for the Democratic caucus. He earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Princeton University and received his J.D. tor from Harvard Law School.

Food Safety Magazine owned by BNP Media builds the knowledge and expertise of 29,000+ readers whose daily responsibilities demand a sound scientific and ROI-oriented approach to implementing and managing food safety protocols and technology throughout their supply chains.

# # #

For further information, contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations

978-475-4441 (office) or 978-502-4895 (cell)

amy@foodsafetysummit.com

SOURCE: Food Safety Magazine

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/652590/Food-Safety-Magazine-Features-Exclusive-Remarks-From-Congressman-Krishnamoorthi-on-Toxic-Metals-in-Baby-Food