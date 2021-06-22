Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.06.2021

22.06.2021
Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches CE-IVD-Marked Next-Generation TaqPath COVID-19 2.0 Test

Updated version of highly sensitive and accurate COVID-19 PCR kit accounts for known and future viral mutations

INCHINNAN, Scotland, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced the launch of a new CE-IVD-marked COVID-19 test. The TaqPath COVID-19 Fast PCR Combo Kit 2.0. expands Thermo Fisher's menu of highly accurate tests that detect active SARS-CoV-2 infections.

The kit uses an advanced assay design which compensates for current and emerging variants by using eight total targets across three genomic regions of the virus. This approach helps to ensure the test provides accurate results even as the virus that causes COVID-19 continues to mutate.

"COVID-19 variants can be more transmissible and potentially impact efficacy of diagnostics, vaccines and therapies, threatening to reverse progress made in the past year," said Manoj Gandhi, M.D., Ph.D., senior medical director, genetic sciences for Thermo Fisher. "We are working to empower our customers to prepare for the next stage of the pandemic by future-proofing our test design against likely mutations and to provide continued confidence in their results."

The TaqPath COVID-19 Fast PCR Combo Kit 2.0 test assesses raw saliva directly with a turnaround time of two hours to enable widespread, high-frequency testing. The first generation TaqPath COVID-19 CE-IVD RT PCR Kit and the TaqPath COVID-19 Combo Kit, which use a different assay design, respectively, received initial CE-IVD certification and Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in March 2020.

For more information on the TaqPath platform, please visit: www.thermofisher.com/covid19evolved

About Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $30 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 80,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contacts

Mauricio Minotta
Director, Public Relations

Ariane Lovell

FINN Partners

Phone: +1 760-929-2456

Phone: +1 646-307-6317

E-mail: mauricio.minotta@thermofisher.com

E-mail: ariane.lovell@finnpartners.com

© 2021 PR Newswire
