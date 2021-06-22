EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Kuros Biosciences AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Kuros Biosciences announces publication of data on MagnetOs in eCM Journal linking MOA to enhanced predictable bone regeneration



First peer-reviewed article with demonstrated efficacy in preclinical and clinical studies

Outlines ability of MagnetOs to deliver uniform, stable and reliable bone fusions Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, 22, 2021 - Kuros Biosciences (SIX: KURN) today announced the publication of new data in eCM Journal, a peer-reviewed publication focusing on preclinical re-search in the musculoskeletal field, on the mechanism of action of its MagnetOs bone graft. The paper describes how immunomodulation by bone grafts with submicron topographical fea-tures translates to enhanced bone regeneration and successful spinal fusion. This is the first and only fully-translational peer-reviewed article for a bone graft material, describing evidence of its performance from benchtop to the clinic. Joost de Bruijn, Chief Executive Officer of Kuros, said: 'This first peer-reviewed publication in-cluding real-life clinical data with MagnetOs outlines how our product can make a significant difference to patients by delivering uniform, stable and reliable bone fusions.' 'Previous bone grafts have been supported by pre-clinical data which have not translated to the equivalent clinical experience, driving skepticism amongst spine surgeons about the efficacy of synthetic products. This article in eCM Journal clearly outlines the excellent efficacy of Magne-tOs in both preclinical and clinical studies. It particularly highlights MagnetOs' submicron sur-face structure, which is designed to direct early wound healing toward a bone-forming pathway to support predictable healing and reliable fusion.' Kuros helps patients live fuller, more active lives by giving surgeons the technology they need to eliminate non-unions. MagnetOs bone graft achieves this with a unique surface design proven to unlock the untapped power of the body's immune system by growing new bone throughout the graft - for more predictable fusions. The eCM Journal article highlighted the following key points: Evidence that submicron needle-shaped surface features accelerate osteoinduction by calcium phosphate in vivo

In vitro studies demonstrating that upregulation of pro-healing M2 macrophages occurs on submicron needle-shaped topography

An in vivo study demonstrating that M2 macrophage upregulation by submicron needle-shaped topography precedes osteoinductive bone formation

In vivo studies of calcium phosphate with submicron topography in clinically-relevant spi-nal fusion models, demonstrating equivalence with autograft and superiority to other synthetic bone grafts

Results of a clinical study in a in real-life cohort, in which calcium phosphate with submi-cron topography was successfully used in 52 lumbar and 25 cervical fusion patients, reaching 12-month fusion rates of 97% and 94% of treated levels, respectively. For the full article in eCM Journal, click here. For further information, please contact: Kuros Biosciences AG LifeSci Advisors Michael Grau Mary-Ann Chang Chief Financial Officer Investors Tel +41 44 733 47 47 +44 7483 284 853 michael.grau@kurosbio.com mchang@lifesciadvisors.com About MagnetOs

MagnetOs bone graft has an advanced submicron surface topography that leads to the formation of bone in spinal fusion defects rather than scar tissue. In preclinical models, MagnetOs preferentially directs the body's early wound healing response toward the bone-forming pathway, an effect that is so potent that bone can be formed even in soft tissues without the need for added cells or growth factors. This ground-breaking research led to Kuros attaining an osteoinductive claim for MagnetOs in Europe and it is now supported by more than three years of clinical experience since its launch in the United Kingdom in May 2017. Results from in vitro or in vivo laboratory testing may not be predictive of clinical experience in humans. MagnetOs is not cleared by TGA or FDA as an osteoinductive bone graft. Indications statement

Please refer to the instructions for use for your local region for a full list of indications, contraindications, warnings, and precautions. About Kuros Biosciences AG

Kuros Biosciences is a leader in next generation synthetic bone graft technologies for targeted and controlled bone healing. Kuros's bone graft substitute, MagnetOs, is commercialized in the U.S. and UK for use in posterolateral spinal fusions. Kuros's lead product in development, Fibrin PTH, a drug-biologic combination for spinal interbody fusion, has entered into a phase 2 clinical trial in the U.S. Kuros is located in Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, Bilthoven (The Netherlands) and Burlington (MA), U.S. The Company is listed according to the International Reporting Standard on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol KURN. Visit www.kurosbio.com for additional information on Kuros, its science and product pipeline. Forward Looking Statements

This media release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are urged to consider statements that include the words 'will' or 'expect' or the negative of those words or other similar words to be uncertain and forward-looking. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements include scientific, business, economic and financial factors, Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility for updating forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments

