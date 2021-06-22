



eureKARE Establishes Scientific Advisory Board of World Leading Experts from Microbiome and Synthetic Biology Research

Paris, France - 22 June 2021: eureKARE ("the Company"), a pioneering new company focused on financing and building next generation biotechnology companies in the disruptive fields of the microbiome and synthetic biology, today announces the establishment of its scientific advisory board (SAB) comprising world-renowned experts across the fields of microbiology, biotechnology, biology, and synthetic biology.

The newly formed SAB will guide eureKARE's mission as it taps into the under exploited fields of European science to create and support new business ventures. The members of the SAB will also provide a scientific review and high-level advice to support eureKARE's growing portfolio of companies.

The SAB will be led by ProfessorAntoine Danchin who was previously the Director of the Department Genomes and Genetics at the Institut Pasteur in Paris. As a geneticist, Professor Danchin is known for his research in the fields of biology from the structure and function of adenylate cyclase, to the modelization of learning in the nervous system and the early development of genomics and bioinformatics.

Serge Pampfer, Chief Scientific Officer at eureKAREsaid:"I am delighted to welcome this esteemed group of scientific advisors to eureKARE. Each member of the scientific advisory board provides a tremendous knowledge base and perspective that will be invaluable to eureKAREas we seek to identify, select and nurture the best of European science to create new companies within the disruptive research fields of the microbiome and synthetic biology."

Professor Antoine Danchin, Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board, said:"It is a pleasure to have been appointed as Chairman of eureKARE'sscientific advisory board.I look forward to working closely with the team and its portfolio to foster some of Europe's most exciting new ideas into transformational companies."

The eureKARE SAB members are as follows:

Antoine Danchin: Chairman of the SAB, Honorary Professor at BGI Shenzhen and University of Hong Kong.

Leroy Hood: Member of the National Academy of Sciences, the National Academy of Engineering, and the Institute of Medicine.

Pamela Silver: Professor in the Department of Systems Biology at Harvard Medical School and a member of the Harvard Wyss Institute.

George Weinstock: Professor and Associate Director for Microbial Genomics at The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine.

Philippe Marlière: Scientific Director at ISSB Evry and Chairman of Omne Possibile.

Joël Doré: Director of Research at the Micalis Institute (Université de Paris-Saclay, INRAE, AgroParisTech) and Scientific Director of the Centre of Excellence for Microbiome Analysis, MetaGenoPolis.

Felix Rey: Professor at Institut Pasteur.

Sven Panke: Professor of Bioprocess Engineering at ETH Zürich.

Additional information on all of the SAB members can be found on eureKARE's website, https://eurekare.eu/people/

-End-

About eureKARE

eureKARE is a pioneering new company focused on financing and building next generation biotechnology companies in the cutting-edge fields of the microbiome and synthetic biology. eureKARE has a two-step investment approach to deliver long-term value creation. The Company supports translational research by creating and financing new companies out of high value European science through its biotech start-up studios eureKABIOME (Microbiome) and eureKASYNBIO (Synthetic biology). The Company also intends to invest in more mature biotech companies and will systematically propose to offer some liquidity to early investors, thereby addressing a critical need in the European biotech field. Guided by its influential founder, Alexandre Mouradian, and a pan-European team, eureKARE has a rapidly growing portfolio of companies that have the potential to disrupt the life sciences industry.

eureKARE is headquartered in Luxembourg, with a presence in France & Belgium. For more information visit: https://eurekare.eu/

Contact



eureKARE SA

Marina Shapochnik, Head Investor Relations

marina.shapochnik@eurekare.eu

Consilium Strategic Communications

Amber Fennell, Jonathan Birt, Melissa Gardiner, Carina Jurs

+44