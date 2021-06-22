Xlife Sciences AG: Collaboration with the University of Marburg

Inventum Genetics GmbH and Universität Marburg agree on a collaboration

The project company of Xlife Sciences AG Inventum Genetics GmbH has signed a collaboration agreement with the Philipps-University of Marburg. In this way, Inventum Genetics has the exclusive opportunity to develop new therapeutic targets using high-quality genetic data.

ZUERICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / The cooperation between Inventum Genetics and the University of Marburg is a long-term agreement. In a first projects, new therapeutic targets and biomarkers for oncological, neurodegenerative and age-related diseases are be identified using the latest genetic and molecular biological processes. Oliver R. Baumann, CEO der Xlife Sciences, is delighted with the additional prospects for drug development: "All common diseases, like the majority of all oncological, neurodegenerative and age-associated diseases, are multifactorial in cause, not just caused by a singular genetic defect. Rather, multifactorial diseases are characterized by the fact that they are based on (exogenous) environmental factors and (endogenous) genetic risk factors. In this particular project with the University of Marburg, cellular disease mechanisms of multifactorial diseases are to be elucidated. For this purpose, cells are stimulated with exogenous risk factors. It will then be examined how the cells react to it depending on their genetic makeup."

The agreement with the Philipps-University of Marburg gives the university the right to pursue the results achieved in its own research and to industrialize them, provided Inventum Genetics does not use the results itself. In this case, Inventum Genetics would benefit from the royalties generated by the university.

About the Philipps-University Marburg

The Institute for Human Genetics at the Faculty of Medicine at the Philipps-University of Marburg, under the leadership of Professor Dr. Johannes Schumacher is well recognized by high-ranking publications in research in the field of human genetics. The institute operates a molecular laboratory with high quality equipment and is therefore able to deal with complex issues in the context of molecular genetic research.

About Inventum Genetics GmbH

Inventum Genetics GmbH is a subsidiary of Xlife Sciences AG, which is active in research, development, manufacturing and the sale of medical and biotechnological products, especially in the field of genetics. For more information, please visit: https://www.inventumgenetics.com

About Xlife Sciences AG

Xlife Sciences AG is a Swiss company with focus on investing in promising technologies in the life science industry. Xlife Sciences AG is building the bridge from research and development to healthcare markets by supporting researchers and entrepreneurs in positioning, structuring, developing and implementing their concepts. Together with industrial partners or universities, Xlife Sciences AG leads projects through the proof-of-concept phase after an invention disclosure or start-up. Subsequently, the firm focuses on out-licensing or selling the company, often with a combination of a strategic partnership. Xlife Sciences AG offers its investors direct access to the further development of innovative and future-oriented technologies at a very early stage. For more information, please visit: www.xlifesciences.ch

For media inquiries:

Dennis Lennartz, Head Investor Relations, Xlife Sciences AG, Tel. +41 44 385 84 60, dennis.lennartz@xlifesciences.ch

For scientific inquiries:

Dr. Frank Plöger, Chief Scientific Officer, Xlife Sciences AG, Tel. +41 44 385 84 62,

frank.ploeger@xlifesciences.ch

SOURCE: Xlife Sciences AG

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/652623/Xlife-Sciences-AG-Collaboration-with-the-University-of-Marburg