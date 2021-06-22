Norge Mining plc ("Norge Mining" or the "Company"), the Anglo-Norwegian exploration company developing a world-class mineral resource in southwest Norway, is pleased to announce the publication of its Annual Report Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020.

In addition to statutory information, the annual report includes a bilingual overview of Norge Mining along with details of the Company's exciting Bjerkreim Exploration Project, which is focused on the EU Critical Raw Materials vanadium, titanium and phosphate.

Resource data published this year gives a total Mineral Resource Estimate at Bjerkreim of 1.79 billion tonnes and an Exploration Target of between 2.4 and 4.0 billion tonnes.

The Company's Annual Report Accounts can be viewed at this link: https://norgemining.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Norge-Mining_AnnualReport2020_FINAL_WEB.pdf

John Vergopoulos, Chief Executive Officer of Norge Mining, said:

"2020 was a very significant year for Norge Mining during which we completed more than 24,000m of drilling in Norway. So far this year, we have completed a further 10,000m of drilling and confirmed that the Bjerkreim Exploration Project represents a world-class deposit of vanadium, titanium and phosphate, all of which are EU Critical Raw Materials.

"We are now at an exciting stage of the project with a scoping study underway. This study, on which Bechtel has the role of Study Manager, is due for completion in the first quarter of next year and will determine the next steps for the development of the Bjerkreim project."

About Norge Mining plc

Norge Mining plc is an Anglo-Norwegian natural resources company focused on mineral exploration in Norway.

The Company owns 46 exploration licences, totalling more than 400 square kilometres in southwest Norway in an area known to contain vanadium, titanium, phosphate and gold. Norge Mining is currently conducting a programme of exploration work, building on earlier studies by the Norway Geological Survey (NGU). The Company's first Mineral Resource Estimates from the Bjerkreim Exploration Project have confirmed world-class deposits of the EU Critical Raw Materials vanadium, titanium and phosphate.

Norge Mining's ambition is to become a substantial, sustainable and strategically important exploration and mining business focused on Norway.

The Company was founded in November 2018, is headquartered in the UK and has a 100%-owned Norwegian subsidiary, Norge Mineraler AS.

For further information, please visit www.norgemining.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210621005761/en/

Contacts:

For media enquiries:

Buchanan Communications

Mark Court James Husband

+44 (0) 20 7466 5000

norgemining@buchanan.uk.com