Initial trial results on Genus' gene edited pigs indicate 100% resistance to two strains of PRRS virus

Genus plc (LSE: GNS), a leading global animal genetics company, is hosting a Capital Markets Event (CME) today at 10 AM ET, 3pm UK time. The CME will cover key strategic progress and initiatives being implemented to further strengthen Genus's leadership in the animal genetics market. The presentations given by members of Genus's executive management will be made available on the Company website after the event at: https://www.genusplc.com/investors/results-reports-and-presentations/. https://www.genusplc.com/media/1787/genus-capital-markets-event-jun2021-presentation.pdf

As part of the CME, Genus's Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Elena Rice will provide an update on Genus's porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome virus ('PRRSv') resistance programme, including the results of the most recent disease challenge for Genus's gene edited pigs. In the most recent trial, 40 animals (23 gene edited for PRRS resistance and 17 unedited animals), which were infected with two prevalent strains of the PRRS virus, were tested. The trial demonstrated that the gene edited pigs were 100% resistant to both strains of the PRRS virus, and confirms previous academic findings. In the next phase of the disease trials, Genus will be evaluating whether PRRSv resistance is preserved across generations by breeding and testing the offspring of the first generation of edited pigs. These trials will be included as part of the submissions to the US Food and Drug Administration as part of the regulatory review process.

About Genus

Genus is a world-leading animal genetics company. Genus creates advances to animal breeding and genetic improvement by applying biotechnology and sells added value products for livestock farming and food producers. Its technology is applicable across livestock species and is currently commercialised by Genus in the dairy, beef and pork food production sectors.

Genus's worldwide sales are made in over seventy-five countries under the trademarks 'ABS' (dairy and beef cattle) and 'PIC' (pigs) and comprise semen, embryos and breeding animals with superior genetics to those animals currently in farms. Genus's customers' animals produce offspring with greater production efficiency, and quality, and use these to supply the global dairy and meat supply chains.

The Group's competitive edge has been created from the ownership and control of proprietary lines of breeding animals, the biotechnology used to improve them and its global supply chain, technical service and sales and distribution network.

With headquarters in Basingstoke, United Kingdom, Genus companies operate in over twenty-five countries on six continents, with research laboratories located in Madison, Wisconsin, USA.

Forward-looking Statements

This Announcement may contain, and the Company may make verbal statements containing "forward-looking statements" with respect to certain of the Company's plans and its current goals and expectations relating to its future financial condition, performance, strategic initiatives, objectives and results. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this Announcement. Forward-looking statements sometimes use words such as "aim", "anticipate", "target", "expect", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "goal", "believe", "seek", "may", "could", "outlook", "will" or other words of similar meaning. By their nature, all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances which are beyond the control of the Company, including amongst other things, diverse factors such as domestic and global economic business conditions, market-related risks such as fluctuations in commodity prices, interest rates and exchange rates, the policies and actions of governmental and regulatory authorities, the effect of competition, inflation, deflation, the timing effect and other uncertainties of future acquisitions or combinations within relevant industries, the rate of on-going porcine re-stocking in China after African Swine Fever, the continued development and improvement of our IntelliGen technology, the development and registration of our innovative new products, such as our gene edited porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome virus resistant pigs, the continued growth in emerging markets, the effect of tax and other legislation and other regulations in the jurisdictions in which the Company and its respective affiliates operate, the effect of volatility in the equity, capital and credit markets on the Company's profitability and ability to access capital and credit, a decline in the Company's credit ratings; the effect of operational risks; and the loss of key personnel. As a result, the actual future financial condition, performance and results of the Company may differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations set forth in any forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publish any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this Announcement to reflect any changes in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

No statement in this Announcement is intended to be a profit forecast, and no statement in this Announcement should be interpreted to mean that earnings per share of the Company for the current or future financial years would necessarily match or exceed the historical published earnings per share of the Company. Information contained in this Announcement should not be relied upon as a guide to the Company's future performance.

