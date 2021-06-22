DJ Sequana Medical (SEQUA): Initiation - alfapump and DSR for fluid overload disorders

Edison Investment Research Limited Sequana Medical (SEQUA): Initiation - alfapump and DSR for fluid overload disorders 22-Jun-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------London, UK, 22 June 2021Sequana Medical (SEQUA): Initiation - alfapump and DSR for fluid overload disorders Sequana's proprietary alfapump and Direct Sodium Removal (DSR) platforms are being advanced as long-term treatments for diuretic-resistant fluid overload related to liver disease, malignant ascites and heart failure (HF). The alfapump is commercialised in parts of Europe for liver disease and is undergoing a pivotal North American registration study (POSEIDON), with primary endpoint data expected in Q222. This device removes localised excess fluid build-up in the peritoneal cavity, and aims to provide significant improvements in quality-of-life and patient independence. DSR technology adds a complementary method for removing excess fluid that is spread all over the body and the combined approach, alfapump DSR, is being advanced as a therapy for HF patients affected by congestion (fluid overload). Sequana is funded through the POSEIDON data inflection point and we derive an rNPV valuation of EUR249m.Our Sequana valuation applies a risk-adjusted net present value (nNPV) model primarily valuing the North American prospects for alfapump and the EU and US prospects for alfapump DSR. We obtain an rNPV of EUR248.7m. After including EUR22.2m in Q121e net cash, we obtain an equity valuation of EUR271m or EUR14.58 per share (EUR13.33 fully diluted). We model that Sequana's cash should last into Q222 and that it will need to raise EUR85m between 2022 and 2026 before reaching profitability. Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: Pooya Hemami +1 646 653 7026 healthcare@edisongroup.com Maxim Jacobs +1 646 653 7027 healthcare@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1210305 22-Jun-2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1210305&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)