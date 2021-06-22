Solution removes language barriers with real-time subtitling across 130+ languages

RWS, the world's leading provider of technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property services, and CEDAT85, pioneers in speech recognition technology, have announced a new partnership and the launch of a live subtitling and captioning solution for online meetings and events. The offering allows multilingual participants to actively collaborate and engage with each other in real-time in their own language without linguistic barriers.

Combining Language Weaver and CEDAT85's Voice Recognition and Speech-to-Text technologies the solution works by transcribing live speech and audio into text and captions, and then applies the latest neural network machine translation models to translate text across 130+ languages. The captions appear on screen in real-time in the attendee's own language.

"Live events typically take place in one language somewhat limiting the size of the audience. With the exponential rise in online meetings and events companies now have an opportunity to widen their reach," explains Thomas Labarthe, President of RWS's Language Services and Technology division. "We're excited by our new solution that removes all the language challenges associated with online conversations and collaboration."

The solution can be customized for any environment and integrated within any platform where live discussions and events take place. CEDAT85 is also including this new functionality in its Cabolo device, which transcribes meetings and conversations into text.

"At CEDAT85 we like challenges and we know we have the right technology to support our customers with whatever ambitions they might have. The amount of human and technology knowledge put together by RWS and CEDAT85 in this partnership is impressive and can only bring great benefits and strategic achievements to all our customers worldwide," said Enrico Giannotti, CEO of CEDAT85. "We look forward to delivering this innovative offering and setting the bar at the highest level when it comes to transcription and translation for any type of meeting, across any industry."

Language Weaver is RWS's secure, adaptable machine translation platform that processes high volumes of content. It instantly, and securely, translates content across 2,700 language combinations. CEDAT85's Speech Recognition and Speech-to-Text technologies have been developed over the past 35 years and are used by some of the globe's largest brands to transcribe conversations instantly for analysis and collaboration. The combination of these technologies provide one of the most powerful solutions to increase the inclusion and participation of event attendees that speak multiple languages.

To learn more about the partnership and solution, please click here.

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc is the world's leading provider of technology-enabled language, content management and intellectual property services. We help our customers to connect with and bring new ideas to people globally by communicating business critical content at scale and enabling the protection and realization of their innovations.

Our vision is to help organizations interact effectively with people anywhere in the world by solving their language, content and market access challenges through our collective global intelligence, deep expertise and smart technology.

Customers include 90 of the globe's top 100 brands, the top 10 pharmaceutical companies and approximately half of the top 20 patent filers worldwide. Our client base spans Europe, Asia Pacific, and North and South America across the technology, pharmaceutical, medical, legal, chemical, automotive, government and telecommunications sectors, which we serve from offices across five continents.

Founded in 1958, RWS is headquartered in the UK and publicly listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange regulated market (RWS.L).

For further information, please visit: www.rws.com

About CEDAT85

CEDAT85 is the pioneer and market leader in Automatic Speech Recognition and speech-to-text technologies, operating since 1985, with hundreds of customers operating on international markets through its subsidiary Speech-i Limited in London.

Named in the Gartner Competitive landscape 2018 for Speech-to-Text Applications, where, according to this report, CEDAT85 is in the worldwide top players for Speech to Text applications and in the top 5 in Europe. More recently Gartner has listed CEDAT85 solutions in the Gartner 2020 Market Guide for Speech to Text solutions, the market guide is the most important Gartner document for Speech to Text solutions (in absence of the Magic Quadrant for this specific sector).

Cedat85 is now a point of reference in the treatment of content originating from speech, relying on a team of highly specialised professionals, grown over time both in terms of number and skills through plans of continuous specific training; methodologies gradually refined to ensure the highest quality levels; innovative technologies designed specifically to treat the audio and the text while keeping them connected between them. Cedat85 experience in speech technologies is proven by more than 500 local authority clients around Europe such as the Italian Chambers of Deputies, the Italian Ministry of Interior, and the Italian Prime Minister's Office as well as clients like British Library and multinational banks.

The solution is available on-premises, in the cloud, or within a hybrid environment. For further information, please visit: https://www.cedat85.com/ If you would like to learn more about Cabolo please visit: https://cabolo.com/

