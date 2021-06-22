New International Marketplace Director leads e-commerce aggregator in European brand seller acquisitions

Elevate Brands, a leader in acquiring and operating Amazon third-party businesses, today announced its expansion into the United Kingdom and European markets as the company continues to build its portfolio of category-leading brands in the Amazon marketplace and e-commerce spaces. James Prewitt was named international marketplace director and will head the new U.K. office in its European expansion. Prewitt will be joined by Matthew Botha, associate director of mergers and acquisitions, as well as a team of performance marketing experts to support growth opportunities in the international market.

"The Amazon Marketplace is ripe with opportunity in the U.K. and Europe with over 300,000 sellers, and we will bring the right team and tools to ensure brands can get to the next level," said Ryan Gnesin, CEO of Elevate Brands. "Prewitt has a wealth of experience and knowledge in leading brands through the competitive e-commerce space and having him lead our international team is a strong competitive advantage to exceed our accelerated growth strategy."

Prewitt brings over a decade of sales and e-commerce experience, serving companies such as Childs Farm Ltd, Butcher's Pet Care, Brabantia, Smartwares Group and HomeWizard. He has a successful track record supporting companies in the e-commerce space and is an expert in Amazon sales and the Amazon Marketplace. Prewitt will use his expertise to support Elevate Brands' reach into international markets, increasing the visibility and reach of the current portfolio of brands, and scaling and optimizing newly acquired businesses.

"The Amazon Marketplace space throughout Europe is on an unstoppable upward trajectory, and we are expanding on an international level at just the right time," said Prewitt. "To join an industry leader like Elevate Brands is an amazing opportunity. They have the people and tools in place to see unprecedented growth."

Elevate Brands has a global team of over 100 industry leaders and operators and has successfully acquired over 25 brands with an average 100% post-acquisition growth. Elevate Brands uses a data-driven approach to acquiring businesses, finalizes its underwriting process within 30 days, and deploys its operational strengths immediately upon acquisition to grow its portfolio both locally and globally.

About Elevate Brands

Founded in Q4 2016, Elevate Brands taps into the high-growth Amazon Third Party Seller Marketplace, a $300 billion marketplace that is expected to double in the next five years. Elevate Brands specializes in acquiring, launching and operating leading consumer Amazon brands. Elevate Brands has a global team of industry leaders with headquarters in New York and Austin, Texas. Its broad network of resources provides a unique ability for brands to scale quickly. The company structures its underwriting process to execute quickly, closing the deal within a matter of weeks, not months. The company founders previously built their own brands on Amazon, bringing valuable insight to the challenges that sellers face.

