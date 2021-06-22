Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
22.06.2021 | 09:29
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of First Venture Sweden AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (335/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that First Venture Sweden AB, company
registration number 559124-1251, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's
listing requirements. 

Provided that First Venture Sweden AB, applies for admission to trading of its
class B shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading
is expected to be July 02, 2021. 

As per today's date the company has a total of 11,561,000 class B shares.



Shares

Short name:                   FIRST B         
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of class B shares to be listed: 39,253,309       
------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:                   SE0016075451      
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:                   1            
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:                 228816         
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:          559124-1251       
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:                 First North STO/8    
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:                MiFID II tick size table
------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                    SSME          
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:                SEK           
------------------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name       
------------------------
30  Financials    
------------------------
3020 Financial Services
------------------------




This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye
AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on +46 8 121 576 90.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
