Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of First Venture Sweden AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (335/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that First Venture Sweden AB, company registration number 559124-1251, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that First Venture Sweden AB, applies for admission to trading of its class B shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be July 02, 2021. As per today's date the company has a total of 11,561,000 class B shares. Shares Short name: FIRST B ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Maximum number of class B shares to be listed: 39,253,309 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0016075451 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 228816 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 559124-1251 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------------------------ MIC code: SSME ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Classification Code Name ------------------------ 30 Financials ------------------------ 3020 Financial Services ------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on +46 8 121 576 90.