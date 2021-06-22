MOSS Partners with Crypto Hedge Fund Argentium to Achieve Carbon Neutrality

London-based hedge fund will buy tokens to offset the carbon footprint of its digital assets

SÃO PAULO, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MOSS, the first and largest environmental platform in the world to tokenize carbon credits, announced it has partnered with Argentium Digital Asset Management Limited for the purchase of MOSS's MCO2 carbon credits as part of the hedge funds' carbon-neutral investment approach.

As part of the arrangement, Argentium will purchase and 'burn' the required number of MCO2 tokens to ensure both the fund and the company operate on a carbon-neutral basis.

"We're pleased to see the growing trend toward environmental consciousness and solutions among those in the digital currency space," says Luis Felipe Adaime, CEO and founder of MOSS.

"We recognize that our trading activity necessitates the use of multiple blockchains and this has a carbon impact. Each and every one of us has a responsibility towards the environment, and we felt MOSS offered an innovative solution in the digital space," says Argentium CEO Paul Frost-Smith. "We hope that others will follow our lead as there are times when it is much better to take action than join in the argument, and the environment is clearly one of them."

With the partnership, Argentium's blockchain activity and its carbon impact will be determined by an independent third party. The company will then buy MC02 carbon credits from MOSS to offset the impact of blockchain activity and more, to expand its commitment to neutrality.

About MOSS/MCO2 Token

MOSS is a climate tech company focused on environmental services with global operations. In 2020, it created the first carbon credit-backed token, MCO2, used to offset greenhouse gases, having already sent more than $15 million USD to the Amazon, which has helped to preserve approximately 800 million trees. The MCO2 token is listed on platforms including Mercado Bitcoin, FlowBTC, ProBit and Uniswap. For more information, visit moss.earth.

About Argentium

Argentium provides services to manage The Argentium Chimera Fund, a high frequency systematic multi-strategy hedge fund trading in the most liquid cryptocurrencies. It combines market neutral arbitrage and liquidity with a machine learning systematic long/short, and aims to provide consistent returns in a high volatility environment. Its trading engine, Chimera, is powered by leading US digital asset execution house MainBloq and runs on servers out of the US with ultra-low latency.