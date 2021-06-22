UK Mortgages Ltd - Results of May Tender Offer Elections

THE INFORMATION IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF THAT JURISDICTION. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE A TAKEOVER OFFER OR AN OFFER OF SECURITIES.

Capitalised terms used in this Announcement, unless otherwise defined, have the same meanings as set out in the Circular.

22 June 2021

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440) LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

Results of May Tender Offer Elections

Results of the May Tender Offer

The Company announces that a total of 81,143,530 Shares, being 39.5% of the Company's Shares in issue as at the May Tender Offer Record Date (being 6.00 p.m. on 21 June 2021), were validly tendered under the May Tender Offer. As a result, the May Tender Offer was oversubscribed. The Basic Entitlement of all Shareholders who have validly tendered their Shares will be accepted in full and excess tenders will be satisfied to the extent of approximately 19.1% of the excess Shares tendered.

A total of 26,666,666 Shares will be repurchased by the Company under the May Tender Offer and cancelled.

Following the implementation of this tender, the Company will have 178,799,556 Shares in issue. Accordingly, the total number of Shares with voting rights in the Company will be 178,799,556 and this figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Expected Timetable

Cheques dispatched and payments through CREST made and CREST accounts settled

29 June 2021 Balancing share certificates despatched Week beginning 29 June 2021



Notes:

1. References to times above generally are to London time unless otherwise specified.

2. All times and dates in the expected timetable and in the Circular may be adjusted by the Company. Any changes to the timetable will be notified via an RIS





Enquiries:

UK Mortgages Limited

Christopher Waldron (Chairman) 020 7260 1000



Numis Securities Limited, Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Hugh Jonathan 020 7260 1000

Nathan Brown