22.06.2021 | 10:05
Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Iceland Welcomes Íslandsbanki to the Main Market

Reykjavik, June 22, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Íslandsbanki hf's shares (short name: ISB) commences today on the Nasdaq
Iceland Main Market. The company belongs to the Financials sector. Íslandsbanki
is the 94th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Nordic's markets* in
2021. 

Headquartered in Iceland, Íslandsbanki is one of the country's three main
commercial banks with roots dating back to 1875. The Bank offers comprehensive
services to the retail and corporate sectors and maintains a strong market
share across the spectrum of banking services in the country. Islandsbanki
seeks to move Iceland forward by empowering its customers to succeed and
prioritize sustainability as an integral driver of strategy and value creation.
For more information, please visit https://www.islandsbanki.is/en 

"Listing on Nasdaq Iceland's equity market is a very important milestone for
both the bank and the Icelandic economy," said Birna Einarsdottir, CEO of
Íslandsbanki. "We have been laying the foundation for a strong and successful
business model, that has proven its value for the bank's owners and the
Icelandic economy and withstood the challenges that have arisen due to the
pandemic. We are pleased to invite our new shareholders and investors to take
part in the Bank's ongoing journey and believe that the result of the IPO is a
confirmation of its strength and at the same time of the Icelandic banking
system and the Icelandic economy as a whole." 

"We sincerely welcome Íslandsbanki to the Nasdaq family," said Magnus
Hardarson, President at Nasdaq Iceland. "Íslandsbanki's IPO is the largest in
Iceland's history which demonstrates the wide interest from both domestic and
international investors and is a tremendous boost for the Icelandic equity
market. The bank's strong operations, its values and sustainability awareness
are impressive and will serve them well on their journey as a public company.
We congratulate everyone at Íslandsbanki and look forward to supporting them
going forward." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com 


     Nasdaq Media Contact
     Kristin Johannsdottir
     kristin.johannsdottir@nasdaq.com
     +354 868 9836
     
     Íslandsbanki Media Contact
     Björn Berg Gunnarsson
     bjorn.berg.gunnarsson@islandsbanki.is
     + 354 844 4869
