Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Iceland Welcomes Íslandsbanki to the Main Market

Reykjavik, June 22, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Íslandsbanki hf's shares (short name: ISB) commences today on the Nasdaq Iceland Main Market. The company belongs to the Financials sector. Íslandsbanki is the 94th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Nordic's markets* in 2021. Headquartered in Iceland, Íslandsbanki is one of the country's three main commercial banks with roots dating back to 1875. The Bank offers comprehensive services to the retail and corporate sectors and maintains a strong market share across the spectrum of banking services in the country. Islandsbanki seeks to move Iceland forward by empowering its customers to succeed and prioritize sustainability as an integral driver of strategy and value creation. For more information, please visit https://www.islandsbanki.is/en "Listing on Nasdaq Iceland's equity market is a very important milestone for both the bank and the Icelandic economy," said Birna Einarsdottir, CEO of Íslandsbanki. "We have been laying the foundation for a strong and successful business model, that has proven its value for the bank's owners and the Icelandic economy and withstood the challenges that have arisen due to the pandemic. We are pleased to invite our new shareholders and investors to take part in the Bank's ongoing journey and believe that the result of the IPO is a confirmation of its strength and at the same time of the Icelandic banking system and the Icelandic economy as a whole." "We sincerely welcome Íslandsbanki to the Nasdaq family," said Magnus Hardarson, President at Nasdaq Iceland. "Íslandsbanki's IPO is the largest in Iceland's history which demonstrates the wide interest from both domestic and international investors and is a tremendous boost for the Icelandic equity market. The bank's strong operations, its values and sustainability awareness are impressive and will serve them well on their journey as a public company. We congratulate everyone at Íslandsbanki and look forward to supporting them going forward." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com Nasdaq Media Contact Kristin Johannsdottir kristin.johannsdottir@nasdaq.com +354 868 9836 Íslandsbanki Media Contact Björn Berg Gunnarsson bjorn.berg.gunnarsson@islandsbanki.is + 354 844 4869