Remote Healthcare Market Size Worth $23.9 Billion By 2028, COVID-19 Pandemic To Act As A Prominent Growth Factor | Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global remote healthcare market size is expected to reach USD 23.9 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.0% from 2021 to 2028. COVID-19 pandemic has created a burden on healthcare systems. Moreover, many patients were hesitant to visit hospitals owing to fear of contracting COVID-19. This in turn increased the demand for telehealth including real-time virtual health services. For instance, MDLive, a telehealth platform based in the U.S. witnessed a 95% increase in virtual visits and a 300% increase in bookings in the first half of 2020.

Read 150 page market research report, "Remote Healthcare Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Service (Remote Patient Monitoring, Real Time Virtual Health, Tele-ICU), By End-user (Payer, Patient, Provider), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", By Grand View Research.

Moreover, many remote healthcare vendors, healthcare providers, and the government are taking aid of introducing various platforms to tackle COVID-19. For instance, in April 2021, major digital patient monitoring and real-time virtual health providers Cloud DX, Maple, and Curatio announced their partnership to launch a COVID-19 home monitoring program in Canada. This program will include digital automated monitoring technology along with disease management support and clinical oversight via virtual care. Many hospitals are adopting tele-ICUs to provide effective and efficient treatment to COVID-19 patients and reduce the burden on hospital staff. Such initiatives using technologies to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic are estimated to drive the market.

"Healthcare infrastructure shortfalls due to COVID-19, along with increased integration of Internet and Smart Wearables have supported the growth of remote healthcare market."

The rise in healthcare costs, increasing burden of diseases, shortage of hospital beds, and shortage of hospital staff is estimated to drive the market in near future. Moreover, increase penetration of the internet, increasing adoption of smartphones and wearable devices, and increasing spending on healthcare IT is supporting the market growth. Many patients, providers, and insurance companies are adopting technologies owing to their advantages such as enhanced quality of care, low cost, and high efficiency.

Market players are investing in the development of new digital healthcare technologies. Moreover, they are involved in strategic collaborations, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to expand to increase adoption of remote healthcare technologies and expand their company market share. For instance, in January 2021, Redox, a health IT company and Withings announced its partnership to make, MED·PRO CARE, a remote patient monitoring platform of Withings compatible with all electronic health record platforms utilized by healthcare stakeholders.

