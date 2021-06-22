As bars and restaurants reopen, TAILS offers access to hassle-free, pre-batched cocktails and valuable new revenue stream

Thousands of bars and restaurants could soon be serving cocktails for the first time as TAILS kicks off a campaign to demonstrate how pre-batched cocktails are a hassle-free solution for driving revenue just when the hospitality industry needs it most.

TAILS, the premium batched cocktail brand, acquired by family-owned Bacardi in November, is delivering 10,000 sample kits to newly reopened on-trade outlets across Europe as part of an initiative to highlight how anyone, in any type of bar or restaurant, can serve quality cocktails easily, quickly, consistently and at scale and at the same time generate a welcome new revenue stream. (Photo: Business Wire)

Evert-Jan Bos, General Manager, TAILS, said: "During lockdown, people have been buying their own cocktail shakers and watching 'how to' videos so they can create cocktails at home. As the on-trade now reopens, interest in cocktails has exploded and demand far exceeds the number of outlets serving them. That gap in the market, makes this the perfect time for local bars to offer cocktails for the first time and create their first ever cocktail menus.

"There are no obstacles," says Evert-Jan. "TAILS opens up the world of premium cocktails to bars which may think they need specialist training, lots of ingredients and don't have the time to make cocktails. In fact, the 15 seconds it takes to create a premium cocktail with TAILS, more than pays back in increased profit."

A QR code on the back of every 1L bottle of TAILS links to a 'how to' video. The same QR code is on a menu inside each sample kit along with 20cl bottles of the entire TAILS range of classic and contemporary cocktails all crafted using the Bacardi portfolio of premium brands. They include the Classic and Berry Mojito, both made with BACARDl rum; the Passion Fruit and Espresso martini cocktails, both made with 42BELOW vodka; and the Garden Spritz made with BOMBAY gin and ST-GERMAIN elderflower liqueur.

Since it was established in London 10 years ago, TAILS has perfected the crafting and batching of exceptional tasting cocktails in bottles or on draft making them more accessible to people whether they are in a small, local bar or a major music festival.

Following its acquisition by Bacardi, TAILS has now expanded to every market in Western Europe, with more international markets to follow.

In and out of lockdown, Bacardi has been helping its on-trade partners maximize their revenue and is continuing to help them get back on their feet through its ongoing RaiseYourSpirits initiative.

About TAILS

TAILS crafts expertly batched cocktails to ensure consistent quality and speed of service throughout the hospitality and events industry. Established in 2010, the TAILS mission is to make premium cocktails more accessible and deliver perfectly served cocktails at scale. Using only the finest ingredients including natural flavors, juices and infusions, TAILS offers a broad range of both contemporary and classic cocktails in both multi-serve 1L bottles and on draft. They include the Classic and Berry Mojito, both made with BACARDl rum; the Passion Fruit and Espresso martini cocktails, both made with 42BELOW vodka; and the Garden Spritz made with BOMBAY gin and ST-GERMAIN elderflower liqueur. TAILS cocktails are available in selected bars across 11 markets in Western Europe. The TAILS brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

About Bacardi

Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held spirits company in the world, produces and markets internationally recognized spirits and wines. The Bacardi Limited brand portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ rum, GREY GOOSE vodka, PATRÓN tequila, DEWAR'S Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin, MARTINI vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including WILLIAM LAWSON'S Scotch whisky, ST-GERMAIN elderflower liqueur, 42BELOW vodka and ERISTOFF vodka. Founded more than 159 years ago in Santiago de Cuba, family-owned Bacardi Limited currently employs more than 7,000, operates production facilities in 11 countries, and sells its brands in more than 170 countries. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit www.bacardilimited.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram

