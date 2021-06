As from June 23, 2021, ÅF Pöyry AB will be listed under its new company name AFRY AB. New company name: AFRY AB New short name: AFRY Unchanged ISIN code: SE0005999836 Unchanged Order book ID: 862 For further information about this exchange notice, please contact iss@nasdaq.com or + 46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB