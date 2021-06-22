AltiGen Communications, Inc.: Altigen Launches CoreInteract for Microsoft Teams

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Altigen Communications Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a Silicon Valley-based Microsoft ISV and Cloud Solutions provider, today announced the availability of CoreInteract, the first AI-based Enterprise Customer Engagement platform for Microsoft Teams.

CoreInteract for Microsoft Teams is an innovative enterprise customer engagement platform designed for any business whose sales, service, and support are a top priority. CoreInteract unifies all your business communications channels and enables your employees to interact with your customers completely within Microsoft Teams.

Built on the Microsoft Bot framework, deployed in Azure, and leveraging Azure Cognitive Services, CoreInteract is a native Teams application providing:

Inbound Call Routing and Queuing

Integrated screen pops for such popular applications as Dynamics 365 and SalesForce

Real-time performance dashboards

Historical reporting with trend analysis

Over the next several months Altigen will be adding SMS, Web Chat, Email, Social Media and analytics to CoreInteract's routing, queuing, and reporting engine.

"The true elegance of CoreInteract's design is that it does not require a separate desktop application, as all communications channels are delivered natively through the Microsoft Teams client already in place", said Mark Allen, Altigen's Chief Technology Officer. Allen goes on to explain, "One of our key design goals was to remove the need for Teams users to constantly switch between multiple applications to interact and engage with their customers. CoreInteract also integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 to further enhance employee productivity and customer service."

"CoreInteract's ability to integrate with Microsoft Dynamics 365 is a major breakthrough," says Craig Beringer with Beringer Technology Group. "As a long time, Microsoft Dynamics 365 integrator, having the ability to provide CRM "screen pop" information natively into Teams is a huge win for my customers."

According to Mike Plumer, Altigen's Vice President of Sales, "CoreInteract enables organizations using Teams to deploy an enterprise-wide customer engagement platform, a capability that has historically been limited to the contact center due to the cost and complexity of those solutions. The power and simplicity of CoreInteract extend omni-channel customer engagement to all of an organization's customer-facing employees."

"This is a real game-changer!" explains Voice Architect Steve Thompson - Altiatech Ltd -London, United Kingdom, "CoreInteract eliminates the gaps customers face when deciding to adopt Microsoft Teams as their voice solution. CoreInteract's omni-channel routing capabilities, delivering information natively into Teams, makes converting to Teams Phone System a no-brainer for an organization. "

Find out how your company can deliver exceptional service with CoreInteract, www.Altigen.com/CoreInteract, or email CoreInteract@altigen.com.

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), based in Silicon Valley, is a leading provider of Cloud-based Unified Communications solutions built on Microsoft technologies. Altigen's all software solutions include hosted PBX, enterprise routing and queuing, call recording and complete omni-channel contact center solutions. We also provide cost-effective integrated SIP communications services in conjunction with our solutions in order to deliver a complete end-to-end, fully managed cloud service for our customers and partners. Our solutions are available through our global network of certified resellers. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information, including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief, assumptions or current and future expectations of Altigen, its directors, officers or its partners with respect to the contents of this press release. Such statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, statements about new products, our ability to accelerate business opportunities and drive the adoption of the CoreInteract platform for Microsoft Teams, our ability to achieve increased market acceptance for our service offerings and penetrate new markets, and the possibility that the company may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors, including rapidly changing customer preferences and trends.

These statements are based on our current expectations about future events or future financial performance. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "outlook," "plan," "goal," "objectives" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the events we discuss not to occur or to differ significantly from those anticipated or implied. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity or performance. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date that they were made. The Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Company Contact:

Carolyn David

Vice President, Finance

Altigen Communications, Inc.

Phone: 408-597-9000 x103

SOURCE: Altigen Communications, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/652569/Altigen-Launches-CoreInteract-for-Microsoft-Teams