Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.: SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a Leading Figure in the APAC Market. His Articles have been Widely Covered in Major Media Including Google News, Yaho

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC), appoints He Chi-Sheng as the company's new Media Director with a focus on implementation of pioneering and practical strategies for marketing and branding SUIC and its partners, Suntech Technology and Midas Touch. Hence, he will head the public engagements for SUIC, Suntech and Midas Touch across a varied range of social media platforms to introduce the group's products and services.

Previously, He Chi-Sheng, a media-industry veteran, was associated with Taiwan's TVBS-NEWS for many years. With over twenty years of extensive experience in the TV and digital media workforce, He Chi-Sheng has in-depth understanding of media planning and buying. He also worked with agencies both in the Taiwan government (Ministry of Labor and Ministry of Education) and in the Taiwan private sector including Taiwan's leading employment website 1111 Job Bank, ERA News, Lungyen Group, Republic of China Cross-Strait Manpower Exchange Association and in several of Taiwan's private universities.

"This appointment is another exciting enhancement in the company's roadmap to greater heights of victory. He Chi-Sheng and the newly-formed SUIC international team of marketing experts will be able to provide the promotional means to enable SUIC and its partners and subsidiaries in meeting their specific business and sales quotas in as many as 50 countries, while growing their sales outlets and channels, and expanding SUIC distribution network around the world." Yanru Zhou, CEO, said.

In addition to He Chi-Sheng's vast influence in the Chinese media realm, SUIC believes that his professional leadership and marketing vision will expand SUIC, Suntech and Midas Touch business exponentially at high speed throughout the global digital asset trading markets and thus, increase the company's dominant market share. His extraordinary media influence, connections and authority will drive a high-level of awareness and knowledge about the SUIC group's DeFi supply chain finance trading products and services among prospective investors, business partners and banks. His experience in a major global employment website company also bestows SUIC, Suntech and Midas Touch the advantage of business and media connections and collaborations that he has formed over the decades, which open doors for lucrative proposals, referrals and cooperation that can become strategic partners, investors, and acquisition or merger candidates.

Within SUIC's broader strategy with its partners and subsidiaries, its global marketing plans will require reinforcing its marketing efforts in the Internet and social media platforms, creating new channels to reach its marketing and sales targets and to access important vertical markets in various geographical regions.

About Midas Touch, United Kingdom

Midas Touch is established in the United Kingdom in 2010, is a duly registered company with a business license to operate. Midas Touch offers safeguards against fraud in the digital currency domain, e.g. counterfeit transfer of digital cash in wallets. Focus on digital asset management and provides enterprises with a decentralized finance (DeFi) and other comprehensive supply chain innovative financial services. Thereby, solve the capital turnover problems in both of supply and demand site. To know more about Midas Touch, visit their website at www.midas-touch.io.

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd., USA

The Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com.

