Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited

LEI Number: 549300ZIJJTMTIIQJP67

(The "Company")

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Persons Closely Associated with Them ("PCA")

22 June 2021

1. Details of PDMR / PCA a) Name Graham Basham b) Position / status Non-Executive Director and PDMR of Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.4915 10,000 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price



N/A e) Date of the transaction 18 June 2021 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange g) Currency GBP - British Pound

Following this purchase, Graham Basham's total holding is 10,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company.



Enquiries

Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court

Les Banques, St Peter Port

Guernsey GY1 3QL



+44 (0)1481 745001

