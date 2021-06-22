Anzeige
WKN: A0DJ9H ISIN: GB00B01HM147 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
22.06.2021 | 12:09
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, June 22

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited

LEI Number: 549300ZIJJTMTIIQJP67

(The "Company")

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Persons Closely Associated with Them ("PCA")

22 June 2021

1.Details of PDMR / PCA
a)NameGraham Basham
b)Position / statusNon-Executive Director and PDMR of Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited
c)Initial notification / amendmentInitial Notification
2.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.491510,000
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price

N/A
e)Date of the transaction18 June 2021
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange
g)CurrencyGBP - British Pound

Following this purchase, Graham Basham's total holding is 10,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company.

Enquiries
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court
Les Banques, St Peter Port
Guernsey GY1 3QL

+44 (0)1481 745001

© 2021 PR Newswire
