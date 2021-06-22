Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, June 22
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited
LEI Number: 549300ZIJJTMTIIQJP67
(The "Company")
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Persons Closely Associated with Them ("PCA")
22 June 2021
|1.
|Details of PDMR / PCA
|a)
|Name
|Graham Basham
|b)
|Position / status
|Non-Executive Director and PDMR of Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited
|c)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial Notification
|2.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|18 June 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|g)
|Currency
|GBP - British Pound
Following this purchase, Graham Basham's total holding is 10,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company.
Enquiries
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court
Les Banques, St Peter Port
Guernsey GY1 3QL
+44 (0)1481 745001
