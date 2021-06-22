Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Creaspac AB on Nasdaq Stockholm (131/21)

On request of Creaspac AB, company registration number 559271-7564, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from June 23, 2021. The decision is conditional upon Creaspac AB meeting the liquidity requirements for its shares. The company has 200,000 shares as per today's date. Short Name: CPAC SPAC ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 25,000,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0016075691 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 228460 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ---------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: SPAC ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 30 Financials ------------------------------------------ Supersector code: 3020 Financial Services ------------------------------------------ When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from June 23 up and including June 24, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see page 23 in the prospectus. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB