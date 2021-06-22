National Theater & Concert Hall Showcases Taiwanese Culture on the World Stage with Taiwan Week Online 2021

TAIPEI, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of Asia's most diverse and multicultural countries, Taiwan is a hub of creativity where artists can engage with society and have their voices be heard. Under this foundation, the National Concert & Theater Hall (NTCH) has become one of Asia's most liberal and dynamic cultural landscapes. This year from June 16 to 27, NTCH is bringing its vibrant performing arts scene to the world with Taiwan Week Online 2021, which features 11 groups of artists and two discussion forums from 23-24 June at 7:30 pm (GMT+8).

From traditional to contemporary, indigenous and foreign, the 12-day event is jam-packed with diverse productions from leading creators and performers. Participating artists in the Dance Forum include Cheng Tsung-lung, named one of 50 Contemporary Choreographers (Routledge & CRC Press); Bulareyaung Pagarlava, a choreographer from the Paiwan Tribe who connects indigenous culture with modern audiences; Huang Yi, named by Dance Magazine as one of the "25 to Watch"; and choreographer Chou Shu-yi, who created "The Centre", a thought-provoking dialogue on equality and freedom.

Directors taking part in the Theater Forum include Wang Chia-ming, the first Taiwanese director to present work at the Festival d'automne à Paris; Singaporean director Ong Keng Sen, who joined hands with Robert Wilson's beloved Asian actress Wei Haimin; and Wang Jhao-cian, the leader of Our Theatre, Taiwan's most ambitious modern theater in Taiwanese Hokkien.

Taiwan Week Online 2021 will welcome respected directors such as Didier Deschamps, former Director of Théâtre National de Chaillot; Alistair Spalding, Artistic Directorof Sadler's Wells Theatre; Serge Rangoni, Artistic Director of Théâtre de Liège; and Nils Haarmann, Dramaturg of Schaubühne Berlin. These directors will engage in dialogue with artists, exploring the stories behind their work.

"From the work I have viewed so far I can see that Taiwan's choreographic scene is still as vibrant and innovative as ever," said Alistair Spalding.

While Didier Deschamps mentioned: "Four very different artists give us their beautiful creations and deliver their thoughts about the world and creation."

Nils Haarmamn looks forward to "starting a dialogue and an exchange with the theatrical world of Taiwan, see where differences and common grounds lie, we can learn from or inspire each other."

"The energy, inventiveness and ability of Asian artists to vitalize the performing arts by connecting today's techniques with their immense culture and tradition is a source of inspiration for us all," said Serge Rangoni.

To view the full program, please visit https://npac-ntch.org/international/taiwanweek/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1538660/NTCH_Taiwan_Week_image.jpg