Manufacturing Giants Increasingly Replacing Legacy File Storage and Backup with Cloud File Storage, Fueling Nasuni Growth

Customers include American Standard, Morton Salt, Movado and Western Digital

BOSTON, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni Corporation, a leading provider of cloud file storage, today announced strong growth within the industrial and manufacturing markets. Cloud modernization initiatives, the need to access files from anywhere and increased threats from ransomware have prompted leading manufacturers to leverage Nasuni's advanced file sharing and data protection capabilities. Not only do they benefit from ubiquitous file access, simplified management, file recovery in minutes, not weeks, and global file synchronization capabilities, but they also gain significant cost savings over legacy file storage and backup infrastructures.

IDC predicts by 2025, the world's data will grow to 175 Zettabytes and 49% of that data will reside in the public cloud. According to the 2021 State of Manufacturing Report from Fictiv, 95% of respondents said the pandemic has had long-term effects on global manufacturing and supply chains, and they agreed that digital transformation is essential to future success. Manufacturers need to manage this exponential data growth while gaining the agility to meet customers' growing demands for faster delivery and increased product customization. Nasuni's file storage platform coupled with AWS, Microsoft Azure or Google Cloud object storage helps manufacturers streamline collaboration, effectively connect engineering and design teams and address their data protection needs.

The manufacturing and industrial enterprises that Nasuni serves require file shares that span multiple locations: Nasuni's largest manufacturing customer reaches 168 sites. Nasuni also helps speed up deployments of Siemens Teamcenter File Management System (FMS) and other product lifecycle management tools, which can struggle to perform well across multiple global sites. Nasuni uses lightweight virtual machines to cache copies of frequently accessed files from cloud object storage at the edge, and Nasuni's largest manufacturing customer has 138 of these edge VMs deployed across various cloud and on-premises locations. File shares across all locations are automatically kept in sync by Nasuni's cloud-based orchestration service to ensure that every user in every location is always working on the latest version of every file.

With Nasuni Continuous File Versioning, the gold copy of each file is continuously updated in the cloud as changes are made at the edge. A complete, immutable, versioned history of every file is maintained by Nasuni's UniFS file system in the cloud. In the event of an accidentally deleted file, a ransomware corruption, or a local or regional disaster, large enterprises can quickly restore access to the global file system, having data available anywhere it's needed.

In addition to breakthrough multi-site file sharing capabilities, Nasuni also sets a new standard for file data protection recovery points and recovery times and 15-minute disaster recovery.

"Our business is growing and expanding in every corner of the globe. It was painfully obvious that to meet the demand for real-time file sharing, we needed to find an alternative to business as usual when it came to our global file infrastructure," said Ken Borthwick, director of server and client solutions at Movado. "With Nasuni, the data is waiting for [the team] at every site and they can work at local speeds immediately instead of having to wait for transfers to finish. That has really improved productivity."

Manufacturers and industrial organizations that have selected Nasuni include: American Standard, Aixtron , Caterpillar, Inteplast Group, Morton Salt, SAS International , Movado , Western Digital and Zebra Technologies.

"Manufacturers today don't just produce goods - they also produce data. Lots of it," said Russ Kennedy, chief product officer at Nasuni. "They need to store, manage and protect that file data efficiently, and Nasuni's file system for the cloud makes management, synchronization, access, and data protection incredibly simple while saving them up to 70% on the total cost of legacy file storage."

To learn more about how Nasuni helps distributed enterprises, including manufacturers and industrial organizations, address cloud-based file sharing and data protection, and support fast, efficient collaboration of Teamcenter deployments, please read our case studies .

About Nasuni

Nasuni provides modern, cloud file storage, powered by the leading cloud-first global file system. Nasuni is a cloud replacement for traditional network attached storage (NAS) and file server silos. Nasuni consolidates file data, with instantly expandable cloud storage at half the cost. Eliminating the need and complexity for legacy backup and disaster recovery infrastructure, Nasuni dramatically simplifies IT administration. Workers from leading global companies rely on Nasuni to easily access and share files globally from the office, home or on the road. Sectors served by Nasuni include manufacturing, construction, creative services, technology, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, oil and gas, financial services, and public sector agencies. Nasuni's corporate headquarters is based in Boston, Massachusetts, delivering services in over 70 countries around the globe. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com.

Social media links

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/nasuni

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nasuni

Blog: http://www.nasuni.com/blog

Media contact:

Justine Boucher

Metis Communications

nasuni@metiscomm.com

Waters Agency

Maria Loupa

Phone: +44 (0)7591 004 738

Nasunipr@watersagency.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/391402/Nasuni_Logo.jpg