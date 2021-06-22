Sativa Wellness Group Inc.: Sativa Wellness Group Announces the Opening of Its 40th Clinic and Listing on the UK Patient Access

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL)(OTC PINK:SCNNF) ("Sativa Wellness" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that today the Company will open its 40th clinic, and that it is also expected to list through Patient Access. Travel restrictions in the United Kingdom keep revenues flowing into the Company through the clinic network, as the clinics service the high level of demand for business travellers going to 'Amber List' countries. Sativa has also introduced blood testing for COVID-19 immune response through some of the clinics. The listing approval on Patient Access, a National Health Service numbering 12 million registered users, is expected to boost customer numbers even further.

Geremy Thomas, Executive Chairman, says: "Q2 revenues are very strong. Sativa has much to look forward to as restricted international travel remains reliant on PCR testing and blood testing for vaccine validation comes on stream."

