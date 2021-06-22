Atlantic Wind & Solar Inc.: Utah's Renowned 'Red Butte Garden' selects Flexi-Pave

One of the most prestigious Botanical Gardens in the USA awards a substantial contract to Atlantic Power and Infrastructure's wholly owned Subsidiary KBI, to install Flexi®-Pave

TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. (OTC PINK:AWSL) is pleased to announce Utah's Renowned 'Red Butte Garden' has selected Atlantic Power's Flexi®-Pave for its Six Bridges Trail.

The substantial contract awarded to Atlantic Power & Infrastructure's wholly owned subsidiary KB Industries further demonstrates the Flagship product's vast appeal.

'Red Butte Garden' together with the University of Utah conducted extensive research over several years in order to select the best product to use to expand and maintain its popular Six Bridges Trail. Seeking a product that is environmentally beneficial that will eliminate the problems caused by standing water and will reduce costly maintenance expenditures that are common with other forms of paving and erosion control.

Kevin Jensen the manager and landscape architect at 'Red Butte Garden' stated: "We conducted extensive research to find a paving product that we felt was appropriate for the unique riparian setting of our project. We were looking for a flexible pavement that was porous, incorporated recycled materials, was ADA compliant, withstood Utah's freeze-thaw cycles, and met our expectations for aesthetics. Flexi-Pave checked all of those boxes."

'Red Butte Garden' is the one of the largest botanical gardens in the Intermountain West and together with the University of Utah, is a state arboretum. The Garden has welcomed guests since 1985, with 21 acres of developed gardens and five miles of hiking trails winding through an extensive natural area. The Garden is renowned for its numerous plant collections, display gardens, world-class Outdoor Concert Series, and award-winning horticulture-based educational programs. For more information: visit www.redbuttegarden.org.

"This installation is one of the first Flexi®-Pave projects in the State of Utah", stated Atlantic Power and Infrastructure's CEO - Kevin Bagnall. Adding, "This installation opens up more opportunities in Botanical Gardens internationally. With Flexi®-Pave's proprietary ability to eliminate the ever-present problems of standing water and costly maintenance of other paving and erosion control material such as asphalt and concrete, this project adds to KBI's ever growing list of high-profile installations".

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. a vehicle for proven sustainable environmentally beneficial technologies. Divisions include:

Next generation Tire Recycling (NGTR)

Through its K.B. Industries, the company manufactures and distributes its Flexi®-Pave flexible porous pavement. Over the past 19 years, K.B Industries, Inc's Flexi®-Pave has combined sustainable technology and experience to solve many other infrastructure problems using innovative materials and design approaches, such as in many water treatment and shoreline protection projects, including ship docks. KBI created this massively porous but strong structural material that can be used for a variety of infrastructure applications with demonstrated success benefitting the environment economically. Notable locations include; Yellowstone National Park; Arlington National Cemetery; Kew Botanical Gardens, London England. Visit: www.kbius.com ++1 (727) 723-3300

Zero Emissions Waste 2 Energy (ZEW2E)

In parallel, the company is vigorously developing projects to convert Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) as well as biomass; agricultural, yard, food, and even raw sewage waste to produce pellets that can be used to generate electricity, make fertilizer and other sale-able, environmentally beneficial commodities using its Zero Emission Waste to Energy (ZEW2E) solution.

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure's new website is currently under construction. Submit enquires to: enquiries@Kbius.com to receive details on the reconstructed website as it becomes available. Historic websites are: www.atlanticpic.com and www.kbius.com

Disclaimer: Shareholders and investors are strongly cautioned against placing undue reliance on information set forth within this website and these communications in making any investment decisions concerning our securities. The matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks are detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the OTCMarkets.com including the company's Annual Report, Quarterly Reports and other periodic filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Nothing within this site is meant to be a solicitation to buy or sell our securities. Investing in over the counter (OTC) securities often carries a high degree of risk. Please contact your financial advisor before investing in our securities.

