Gary Herman Joins GB Sciences' Subsidiary GbS Global Biopharma as Advisory Director

LAS VEGAS / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:GBLX) announces that long-term investor Gary Herman has joined GbS Global Biopharma, Inc., its wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, as an Advisory Director. Herman has a strong investment background in growth companies in the cannabis, biopharma, and technology sectors.

An experienced fund manager and investor who sits on several corporate boards, Herman brings over 20 years of expertise in working with undervalued growth companies in the public and private sectors. He intends on collaborating with management and advancing the Company's efforts to bring its patents, formulations, and expertise to market and accelerate its growth in the biopharma sector.

"The shift in the global political climate and greater acceptance and legalization of cannabis," says Herman, "has GbS Global Biopharma well-poised for the development of its extensive patent portfolio and proprietary, cannabinoid-containing formulations that will potentially provide relief to patients around the globe. Additionally, GbS Global Biopharma's proprietary drug discovery platform will expedite the discovery of other novel plant-based medicines using AI technologies that speed up the process."

John Poss, GB Science's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are very pleased to have Gary join the team. He has been an investor and strong supporter of the Company for many years. We look forward to his active involvement and guidance in assisting the Company in attaining its goals and growth forecasts."

About GB Sciences, Inc. and GbS Global Biopharma, Inc.

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:GBLX), through our Canadian subsidiary GbS Global Biopharma, Inc., is a phytomedicine research and biopharmaceutical drug development company whose goal is to create patented formulations of plant-inspired, optimized therapeutic mixtures (OTM) for the prescription drug market that target a variety of medical conditions. The active ingredients in our OTM are synthetic homologues identical to the original plant compounds but produced under current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). GB Sciences' novel drug discovery platform has yielded five issued U.S. and three issued international patents, as well as 10 U.S. and 35 international patent-pending applications. In our drug development pipeline, we have four preclinical-stage programs and our lead Parkinson's disease therapeutic program is being prepared for a First-in-Man clinical trial. In addition to Parkinson's disease, GB Sciences is developing therapeutics for neuropathic pain, cytokine release syndrome (CRS), Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS), and heart failure. GB Sciences' productive research and development network includes distinguished universities, hospitals, and Contract Research Organizations. https://gbsciences.com

