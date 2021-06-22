Names Dedicated Energy Casualty Technical Lines Team

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has launched Energy and Technical Lines Casualty products in the UK and established a dedicated London-based Energy Technical Lines underwriting team.

The company's UK Casualty Energy Technical Lines team includes:

Oliver Brown, Manager, Energy Casualty. He comes to BHSI with 20 years of experience in technical energy risks. He most recently spent 10 years at AXA XL as Class Underwriter, Energy Casualty.

Penny Wang, Senior Energy Casualty Underwriter. She joins BHSI with 16 years of energy casualty experience, most recently as Senior Casualty Underwriter at Starr Companies.

James Emson, who has been promoted to Casualty Manager, Technical Casualty, UK. He was previously Senior Casualty Underwriter, UK.

Jack Erritt, Technical Casualty Underwriter, UK. He was most recently Energy Casualty Underwriter at AIG.

"We are pleased to expand our casualty capabilities with the deep technical risk expertise of our new team," said Hilary Browne, Head of Casualty, UK Europe. "Now BHSI can provide both technical Casualty and Property solutions, backed by stellar financial strength and service, to energy operations and other technical risks across the U.K."

"I'm excited to work closely with this talented team to bring our CLAIMS IS OUR PRODUCT philosophy and service to a diverse and expanding portfolio of casualty customers," said Nikki Nagra, who last month joined BHSI as Head of Casualty Claims, UK.

For more information on BHSI's Casualty Energy and Technical Lines solutions, contact: oliver.brown@bhspecialty.com or james.emson@bhspecialty.com

In Europe, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) trades under Berkshire Hathaway European Insurance DAC (BHEI) and Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL). BHEI, is an Irish domiciled Designated Activity Company, Registration Number 636883 and Registered Office at One Grant's Row, Dublin D02 HX96. BHEI is an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSIC), a Nebraska USA domiciled corporation, which provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance, and BHEI is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL), an incorporated England and Wales limited liability company, Registration Number 3230337 and Registered Office at 8 Fenchurch Place, 4th Floor, London EC3M 4AJ, United Kingdom. BHSIC, BHIIL and BHEI are part of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard Poor's. Based in Boston, BHSI has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Brisbane, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Sydney and Toronto.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622005624/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA

JoAnn Lee +1 617.936.2937