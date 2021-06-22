Classworx, Inc. Files First Quarter Ending March 31, 2021 Audit Review in FORM S1 Filing with S.E.C.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Classworx Inc., a Delaware Corporation (OTC PINK:CHNO), owner of Classworx.com, a community for people hosting Zoom events that can list their Zoom classes, performances and events inside their Classworx profile on ClassWorx.com, has completed its first quarter ending March 31, 2021 audit review and has filed a current FORM S1 with S.E.C.

Classworx, Inc. has completed the company audit with the Auditing Firm BF Borgers CPA PC Certified, Public Accountants. Classworx, Inc. completed two years of audited financials for 2019 and 2020 along the first quarter ending March 31, 2021 audit review. With the financials being audited, the company is now fully reporting.

The Law Offices of Thomas C. Cook prepared the FORM S1 for filing and it has been submitted through original filing through EDGAR on June 3, 2021 and the additional filing on June 17, 2021 that includes the first quarter of 2021.

Raymond Firth stated, "We are continuing to take the steps necessary to build out Classworx.com with tools that will compliment anyone using Zoom that is looking to attract more attendees, while becoming fully reporting to qualify to uplist from the OTC Pinksheets."

The S1 is priced at $5.00 per share which is currently higher than the current stock price. The amount of shares in the offering is a total of five million shares which would amount to $25,000,000.00 (twenty five million dollars) if the raise is 100% subscribed. The proceeds would be used for development, advertising, public relations and marketing of the website Classworx.com and the build out of the Classworx App.

