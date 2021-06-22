AngioSoma, Inc., Soon To Be GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation, Welcomes Dr. Michael Lewis, MD, MPH, MBA, FACPM, FACN To The Medical Advisory Board

Dr. Lewis's medical experience and research background will play a significant role in AngioSoma.

RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / AngioSoma, Inc. (OTC PINK:SOAN) has added Dr. Michael Lewis, MD, to the Medical Advisory Board. Dr. Lewis's experience in frontier sciences, patient care, integrative health, as well as his leadership roles in major health care organizations are a tremendous asset to the AngioSoma team.

Headquartered in Richland, Washington, AngioSoma, Inc. is a fast-growing company focused on providing medical research, development and treatments for wellness and disease. With a mission to "help people begin their journeys to health," AngioSoma also brings high quality supplement products to the market.

"We are thrilled to be working with Dr. Lewis," said James C. Katzaroff, President and CEO, AngioSoma, Inc. "AngioSoma is a company that understands how important it is to work directly with medical professionals and to educate and arm them with the tools they need to stop the progression of challenging diseases, such as Multiple Sclerosis. Dr. Lewis has significant research, patient, and organizational experience and is a tremendous addition to our medical outreach, clinical trials, and care planning."

Michael D. Lewis, MD, MPH, MBA, FACPM, FACN, is an expert on nutritional interventions for brain health, particularly the prevention and rehabilitation of brain injury. He is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and Tulane University School of Medicine. Dr. Lewis is board-certified and a Fellow of the American College of Preventive Medicine and the American College of Nutrition. He completed post-graduate training at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, Johns Hopkins University, and Walter Reed Army Institute of Research.

His private practice, BrainCARE, is located in the Washington DC suburb, Potomac, Maryland, where he takes a comprehensive approach to concussion recovery, brain injury, ADHD, sports and cognitive performance, and brain health issues. His pioneering work in the military and since has helped thousands of people around the world and regularly featured in the media, radio, podcasts, webinars, scientific conferences, and television including CNN's Sanjay Gupta MD show. Dr. Lewis is a consultant to the U.S. Army and Navy as well as several organizations and companies around the world, and a founding member of the Pop Warner Youth Football Medical Advisory Board.

Dr. Lewis' last position in his three decade long military career was as the Principal Investigator, Congressionally-mandated Longitudinal Study of TBI in OIF/OEF, where he brought his epidemiologic expertise to design ways to evaluate long term outcomes. Dr. Lewis also served as the Public Health expert for the Afghanistan National Army Health System; the DoD Nutritional Supplement Committee; and was the DoD's subject matter expert on the use of omega-3 nutritional therapy for the prevention and treatment of head trauma.

Dr. Lewis was the DoD Global Emerging Infections Surveillance Program Director at the AFRIMS Research Laboratory in Bangkok, Thailand, where he established, developed, and coordinated a multi-million-dollar programs across eight countries in Asia with numerous governmental and non-governmental organizations. Dr. Lewis led investigations into large disease outbreaks and was at ground zero for SARS and Avian Influenza. He also conceived and conducted several human and animal protocols in support the military's Diarrhea Vaccine Program and instituted strategic plans for the Institute's Informatics (IT), Research Support Section, and Joint Clinical Research Center at the world famous Bumrungrad Hospital.

At Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, Dr. Lewis created and developed the ESSENCE program, the nation's first and largest Syndrome-based Disease Outbreak Recognition System that supports the Military Health System, is the foundation for the National Bio-Sense Program, and surveillance programs at Johns Hopkins, Harvard, all state health departments, and many health departments around the world. His pioneering work started an entirely new field of epidemiology and The International Society for Disease Surveillance.

Dr. Lewis graduated from the U.S. Military Academy, West Point, NY, and the U.S. Army Military Intelligence Officer Basic Course, U.S. Army Airborne School, and U.S. Army Ranger School before serving as an intelligence officer in Infantry Divisions on the Demilitarized Zone in Korea and Fort Ord, California, for five years prior to attending medical school at Tulane University in New Orleans.

Following internship at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, Dr. Lewis served as Chief of the Primary Care and Flight Medicine Clinics at The Pentagon where he routinely cared for the highest levels of civilian and military leadership in the DoD, U.S. Congress, the CIA, and U.S. Supreme Court and was rated as a Senior Flight Surgeon.

Following his residency training in Preventive Medicine and Public Health at Johns Hopkins University and the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, Dr. Lewis began a long period of international research and as a professor at the Uniformed Services University medical school. Altogether, Dr. Lewis retired at the military rank of Colonel at the end of a distinguished Army career spanning over three decades.

"AngioSoma offers an opportunity to bring a new type of care and quality of life to patients," said Dr. Michael Lewis. "Sharing the effort to solve the medical challenges around Multiple Sclerosis and other diseases is life-changing for our patients and ourselves. My passion has always been to advance health care and with AngioSoma that is exactly what we are doing."

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements that include the words believes, expects, anticipate or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, description of anyone's past success is no guarantee of future success. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the company assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof.

About AngioSoma, Inc.

AngioSoma (OTC PINK:SOAN) is a healthcare company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective and high-quality healthcare solutions to the medical community. With a focus on Multiple Sclerosis and other chronic diseases, AngioSoma's team is committed to helping those suffering begin their journey back to health. More information about AngioSoma can be found at www.angiosoma.com .

CONTACT:

Brooke Greenwald

Cornerstone Communications, LTD

brooke@cornerstonepr.net

(240) 360-0866

SOURCE: AngioSoma, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/652610/AngioSoma-Inc-Soon-To-Be-GlobeStar-Therapeutics-Corporation-Welcomes-Dr-Michael-LewisMD-MPH-MBA-FACPM-FACN-To-The-Medical-Advisory-Board