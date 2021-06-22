Mosquito Repellent Market worth $9.0 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Mosquito Repellent Market by Repellent Type (Spray, Vaporizer, Cream & Oil, Coil, Mat), After Bite Type (Lotion, Balm, Gel, Roll-on), Distribution Channel (Hypermarket & Supermarket, Independent Stores, E-commerce) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Mosquito Repellent Market was valued at USD 6.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 9.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2021 and 2026.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=122505805

Browse in-depth TOC on "Mosquito Repellent Market"

115 - Tables

52 - Figures

245 - Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/mosquito-repellent-market-122505805.html

The global market for mosquito repellents is driven by strong demand from consumers, increase in mosquito-borne diseases, and increasing mosquito infestation across the world.

On the basis of repellent type, the spray segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026.

Mosquito repellent sprays, also known as aerosols in many countries, are a type of dispensing system which creates an aerosol mist of liquid particles. Mosquito repellent sprays are easier to use than other forms of mosquito repellents as external utilities are not required. They also work faster as compared to the aforementioned products and are highly effective as they are applied directly to clothes, skin, or sprayed on surfaces. When mosquito repellent sprays are used, the insecticide floats around like a gas filling the space, thus reaching and landing on everything, including mosquitoes.

Among distribution channel types, the Independent Stores segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026.

An independent store is a type of retail store that focuses on offering specific product categories rather than retailers who sell an array of consumer goods. Department stores, specialty stores, pharmacies, convenience stores, and discount stores, among others, are considered under the independent stores category in this report. Developing countries of the world have a huge network of independent retail stores that also offer mosquito repellent products apart from other consumer goods. Consumers of these countries prefer to buy goods from these local shops as they provide a bouquet of consumer goods.

Request Sample Pages:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=122505805

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional segment in the Mosquito Repellent Market.

Market growth in the Asia Pacific region can be attributed to the high population density and prevalence of mosquito-borne diseases in countries such as China, India, Japan and Indonesia. The Asia Pacific region also has numerous OEM and SME firms engaged in production of mosquito repellents which are supplied to the market at a cheaper rate than branded products. Malaria, dengue, chikungunya, and Japanese encephalitis are the most common mosquito-borne diseases in these countries. Increasing consumer awareness related to mosquito repellents is also aiding the growth of this market in the Asia Pacific region.

SC Johnson & Son, Inc. (US), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (UK), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (US), Godrej Consumer Products Limited (India), BASF SE (Germany), Natura & Co Holding SA (Brazil), 3M Company (US), Dabur India Ltd. (India), Jyothy Labs Limited (India), PelGar International (UK), AoGrand Group (China), Enesis Group (Indonesia), Herbal Strategi (India), Sawyer Products, Inc. (US), and Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. (India) are among the key players leading the market through their innovative offerings, enhanced production capacities, and efficient distribution channels. Other noteworthy players included in this report are Sarex Chemicals (India), J.K. Fragrances (India), Soorya Industries (India), Repellers India LLP (India), Guangzhou Topone Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Fujian Gaoke Industry and Trade Co., Ltd. (China), Jimo Quimica Industrial Ltd. (Brazil), Synvita CC (South Africa), Peaceful Sleep (South Africa), Dermatanical Pty Ltd. (South Africa), TANATEX Chemicals B.V. (Netherlands), Helan Cosmesi di Laboratorio S.r.l (Italy), Juno Laboratories Pty Ltd. (Australia), Industrias Químicas Megar (Spain), and Hannox International Corporation (Taiwan).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=122505805

Browse Adjacent Markets: Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports :

Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market by Type (DEET, Picaridin, IR 3535, P-Methane3,8 DIOL, DEPA), Concentration (Less than 10%, 10% to 50%, More Than 50%), Insect Type (Mosquitoes, Bugs, Ticks, Flies), End Application - Global Forecast to 2026 https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/insect-repellent-active-ingredients-market-111358884.html

Crop Protection Chemicals Market by Type (Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides & Bactericides), Origin (Synthetic, Biopesticides), Form (Liquid, Solid), Mode of Application (Foliar, Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment), Crop Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/crop-protection-380.html

Top Trends in the Agricultural Biologicals Market by Agricultural Biologicals, Biocontrols, Biofungicides, Bioinsecticides, Bionematicides, Biostimulants, Biofertilizers, Agricultural Inoculants, Agricultural Pheromones, Biological Seed Treatment - Global Forecast to 2025 https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/top-10-trend-agricultural-biological-market-139215554.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/mosquito-repellent-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/mosquito-repellent.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

