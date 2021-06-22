Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2021) - Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. (CSE: HODL) (OTC Pink: KHRIF) (the "Company"), a sector leader for privacy technology investments, is pleased to announce it has joined the Cypherpunk Guild Council on NEAR Protocol, which is focused on funding the deployment of the next generation of privacy solutions.

Chief Economist and director of Cypherpunk Holdings, Jon Matonis, has joined the Cypherpunk Guild Council as a representative of the Company. The Cypherpunk Guild Council is a new initiative funded entirely by the NEAR Foundation in order to support the development of privacy infrastructure on the NEAR Protocol blockchain platform and beyond, and to increase the overall deal flow for the sector.

"Cypherpunk Holdings' support for the Cypherpunk Guild Council is rooted in our belief that privacy solutions must be encouraged and actively developed across different crypto ecosystems," said Mr. Matonis. "As an organization that seeks to embody the original cypherpunk mission, we look forward to supporting a host of new privacy applications that will both strengthen the community over time and engage a new generation of users. Through its participation in the Cypherpunk Guild Council, the Company aims to benefit from early deal flow access to investment opportunities."

Seeded with 100,000 NEAR, the Cypherpunk Guild is led by second-generation cypherpunks Arto Bendiken and Frank Braun. The initiative was created to incubate a community of privacy advocates, developers and entrepreneurs interested in building robust privacy solutions on NEAR Protocol.

As a core member of the Cypherpunk Guild Council, the Company expects that Mr. Matonis will hold a direct influence and voice on the funding and resource allocation of the Guild. Since launching in early April, the Cypherpunk Guild Council has funded two projects to fully develop privacy transactions on NEAR Protocol, Suter Shield and Zecrey. Support is actively being provided to a third project: ZeroPool.

A Fund For Privacy Solutions Is Here: Submit a Proposal Today

As an experienced community of privacy advocates, the Cypherpunk Guild has emerged as one of the most popular guilds on NEAR Protocol, and one of the most serious privacy organizations in crypto. With hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding available, the Cypherpunk Guild is openly encouraging privacy-related proposals for new applications. Any project in line with the mission of NEAR Protocol is considered and evaluated after the project proposal is posted on the NEAR Governance Forum.

To join the Cypherpunk Guild community or to stay up to date with the latest updates, interested users can follow on Twitter (https://twitter.com/CypherpunkGuild) or join the community Matrix group.

About Cypherpunk Guild:

The Cypherpunk Guild is a group of privacy-minded developers, marketers and entrepreneurs, collaborating to pioneer a future built around private transactions on NEAR Protocol and the larger crypto ecosystem. Led by two second-generation cypherpunks, the Cypherpunk Guild supports the development of privacy applications on the Open Web as a means of safeguarding user privacy and freedom.

About Cypherpunk Holdings Inc.

Cypherpunk Holdings invests in companies, technologies and protocols which enhance or protect privacy. Its strategy is to make targeted investments in businesses and assets with strong privacy, often within the blockchain ecosystem, including select cryptocurrencies. Current equity investments include Samourai Wallet, Wasabi Wallet, Chia Network, NGRAVE, and Hydro 66.

