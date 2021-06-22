BizCap (Business Capital since 2002) structured and secured funding for GQR, a global talent acquisition and advisory firm specializing in STEMMP (Scientific, Technical, Engineering, Mathematical, Medical and Professional) hires. A wholly owned subsidiary of Wynden Stark LLC based in the UK, GQR operates internationally through a globally networked staff providing both permanent and temporary recruitment services. Their proprietary, patent-pending AI platform is considered one of the most accurate matching algorithms and has propelled them to be a leader in this field. Since the COVID outbreak, the demand for healthcare and life science placements has risen dramatically, coinciding with other areas of development within the company. The infusion of capital will allow GQR to further expand recruiting and corporate development programs in these industries as well as accelerate research and development and expand employee equity and reward plans.

Chuck Doyle, President and CEO of BizCap, stated, "The complexities of this transaction demonstrate exactly what we do best at BizCap working closely with our clients and capital providers to structure flexible funding solutions, which in this instance took into account international aspects, jurisdictions and acquisition strategies. With experience in both the professional services and talent acquisition sectors and working collaboratively alongside Wynden Stark, we're delighted they chose BizCap to support their continued growth."

BizCap is a time-tested leading commercial finance and advisory firm specializing in securing customized non-dilutive credit-based solutions for rapidly growing as well as challenged middle market companies nationwide who require unique, timely and tailored financing structures to address their particular needs, especially when conventional sources of capital are not an option. BizCap is a proud supporter of Team IMPACT, a national nonprofit that connects children facing serious and chronic Illnesses with local college athletic teams, forming life-long bonds and life-changing outcomes.

